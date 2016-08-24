FBI agent gives Chamber an inside look

Joel Sealer is a special agent for the Federal Bureau of Investigation, so he can reveal only so much in a public setting.

Assigned to the FBI’s Kansas City Division, Sealer is also a recruiter for the bureau. He was guest speaker during the Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce’s monthly membership luncheon Aug. 19 at Adams Pointe Conference Center in Blue Springs.

Sealer gave an overview of his career with the bureau — he was a law student when he became interested in the agency — its current climate and the bureau’s main focus.

“Our focus used to be on violent crimes,” Sealer said. “Now it’s cyber security.”

Sealer joked that people in the crowd were mostly advanced-age and not suitable for the FBI. The bureaus prefers prospective recruits to be between the ages of 23 and 37.

“Looking around, most of you wouldn’t cut it,” Sealer said. “You’re too old.”

To which Vicky Cundiff, the Chamber’s chairwoman and host for the luncheon, playfully replied: “I take exception to that.”

Sealer also took questions from the crowd after his presentation.

Because of bureau policies, Sealer wasn’t able to divulge much about his personal life or elaborate on many of his duties. He did tell the audience he was born and raised in Nebraska and is a huge Royals fan. The cloak of secrecy was by and large understood.

“I’ve known Joel for years,” said Lenton Bailey, director of security at Truman Medical Center and a former United States Marine. “He’s a good guy.”

Sealer urged people in the crowd to spread the word that the bureau is hiring. He added that prospective recruits must meet the proper age requirement, conduct an extensive background screening and meet a certain threshold for physical fitness.

The process is not for the faint of heart, Sealer said. But those with diverse backgrounds and skills can be rewarded. Since 2014, the agency’s top priority has been recruiting special agent applicants with cyber backgrounds, including degrees in computer science, computer forensics, cyber security, computer engineering, and information technology.

However, “we take people from all walks of life,” Sealer said.