Agrarian roots spread far at Missouri Town 1855

Cost: Admission is $7 for adults, $4 for children 5 to 13 and seniors and children under 5 are free.

Highlights: Antique tractors from local clubs, children’s activities at the living history museum, professionals and interpreters demonstrating pioneer life.

What: An Agricultural History will be held at Missouri Town 1855

Volunteers and employees at Missouri Town 1855 will share their passion for the past with thousands of visitors during an event Saturday.

An Agricultural Century (1855-1955) will offer visitors to the 30-acre historic site a look at the area’s agrarian roots. Missouri Town has 25 structures dating from 1820 to 1860, saved and relocated from locations in Missouri.

Organizers of the event, which will feature antique farming equipment, hope to attract a broad audience to Missouri Town, said Jonathan Klusmeyer, superintendent of historic sites for Jackson County Parks and Recreation, which operates the town.

“We wanted to expand and catch a new audience,” said Klusmeyer of the upcoming event, now in its second year.

Linda Goin, a rural Pleasant Hill resident who grew up in Lee’s Summit, cares for the livestock at Missouri Town. Goin, known as Linda the Livestock Lady, was one of several employees who planned the event.

Goin and volunteers like Connie Studyvin of Lee’s Summit and Trish Brown of Lake Winnebago will look the part in period clothing as they answer questions about daily life during those frontier days.

A mule-drawn shuttle will carry visitors from the parking lot to Missouri Town.

Goin said it’s a great event for the family, especially grandparents and children together, as older family members often have farm knowledge of their own to share.

“Spark some memories and let one generation teach the next,” she said.

The town’s livestock includes oxen, which were used to pull wagons or plows before machinery replaced them, a horse, six pigs, 15 sheep and many chickens.

A steam tractor and a threshing machine will be on exhibit during the event, and a wheelwright will demonstrate how wagon wheels were built.

“We show how machines changed the way we live,” Klusmeyer said.

Saturday’s event also includes many antique tractors from area clubs, plus other exhibits and activities. Families will get to try their hand at corn shelling and sawing logs with hand implements. A Kid’s Pedal Tractor Pull will draw children 12 and under.

Studyvin, who also is president of the Friends of Missouri Town, will share her antique sewing machine collection.

While Missouri Town 1855 has three full-time employees and six part-time interpreters, it depends heavily on volunteers to entertain and answer questions from visitors.

Friends of Missouri Town has about 150 members. Many are volunteers who serve as history interpreters at the village.

“We have a whole village,” Klusmeyer said. “We like to try and fill the whole village with frontier people.”

Studyvin recently sat on the porch of the tavern with Brown working on garments at a weekly sewing event.

The town cat, Franklin Pierce, named after the man who was president in 1855, lolled on the porch nearby.

The sewing circle makes dresses and petticoats for the Friends of Missouri Town clothes closet, which loans outfits to volunteers. They also help novices learn the sewing techniques used in the mid 1800s.

Few visitors paused to watch on a Wednesday morning. More stop on weekends, and later in the school year, field trips will draw large groups of students. Special events draw thousands, who watch the interpreters engage in the normal chores of frontier life.

Women in the sewing circle use materials and tools that would have been available in that time period. Neither zippers nor snaps appear on the wool and cotton fabric.

“Spinning is something people are always interested in because it’s something they don’t see very often,” Studyvin said.

The volunteers make yarn from raw wool, cook on an open fire on the hearth and engage in other household duties just as they would have in 1855. The interpreters keep the meals and clothes authentic. The foods used to prepare meals are selected based on the seasons they’d be available: apples and pumpkins in the fall, smoked meats in the winter.

Volunteers make friends with like-minded people interested in history, learning from each other and sharing their knowledge.

And they enjoy interacting with the children and parents wandering through the village. Visitors can be awed by the work involved and what was accomplished by hand.

Visitors will see a fresh pie on the table and ask, “Is that a real pie? Did you really make that here?” Studyvin said. “They’re amazed at what you can cook and present on the table.”

Studyvin has collected sewing machines, vintage 1851 to 1950s, some driven by foot or hand crank before electricity came into common use. She’ll be showing them at the farm event.

She’s been a volunteer for 16 years; her husband David Studyvin began volunteering in the 1970s, playing mountain dulcimer for the visitors.

The retired fourth-grade teacher has a strong interest in Missouri history.

Brown has been a volunteer at Missouri Town for eight years. She said she’s a “textile geek,” interested in how all kinds of materials were put together, from woven fabric to papers. She said her grandmother sewed, her mother sewed and her daughter will learn to sew.

“We’re keeping skills alive generation to generation, so they’re not lost arts,” Brown said. “They’re handed down.”

Studyvin and Brown said they like getting a taste of simpler times, when extended families lived close together and there weren’t all the distractions of technology.

“I like walking down the hill, smelling the wood smoke and leaving the modern world behind,” Studyvin said.