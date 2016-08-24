City decides to stick with current auditing firm

Mosby’s proposal asked whether the city keeps a roster of debarred vendors, wanted a list of sole-source vendors, what actions the city takes to increase the number of bidders for contracts and how effectively does the city use the Internet, print, mail TV or other media to advertise procurement opportunities.

• list all transactions over $500 which involved elected officials and whether proper lawful bidding practices were adhered to

• list all transactions over $1,000 and whether city required procedures were followed

Councilman Dave Mosby’s list of 18 questions for an audit of the city’s procurement polices included items which Councilwoman Diane Forte objected to, contending they target her mistakes selling awards to the parks department. She said she’s already admitted unintentionally violating state law.

Lee’s Summit will move forward with an operational and forensic audit of its procurement practices.

The Lee’s Summit City Council voted 5 to 3 Thursday, with members Rob Binney, Diane Forte and Trish Carlyle voting no, to assign the task to the city’s current auditor, Rubin Brown LLC. The firm’s forensic audit department will look at whether the city has followed its policies and recommend improvements.

There was a moment of bickering over how far the council wanted the auditors to dive into the past, when Councilman David Mosby introduced a lengthy list of questions to be included in the audit. That move was opposed by several council members, particularly Forte, who said some of the questions were specifically aimed at her.

“What I don’t want to see is us digging for bones,” Forte said. She said she already admitted to violating state law when her business accepted two orders over $500 from the parks department without a formal bidding process and has apologized.

Mosby said the questions did not single her out, and the point was to make sure there were no other similar problems. The majority agreed with Mosby and voted to include his questions in the audit.

Originally, some members of the council wanted to bid out the contract for the audit, while others wanted to avoid the estimated $8,000 in staff time to search for a new firm

Two of the three council members who voted against the audit, Forte and Carlyle, earlier had favored an audit using the current auditor, Rubin Brown LLC. They flipped their votes after Mosby’s amendment.

Rubin Brown’s contract stipulates the company can be assigned other work beyond the city’s annual financial audit, and the firm had been chosen in 2014 by competitive process, given a one-year contract with four additional one year renewal options.

Council members Chris Moreno and Mosby characterized the plan of using Rubin Brown as a “sole-source” contract, not taking competitive bids. Moreno said there isn’t an added cost to the city because the bid process would be done by staff already employed.

Councilman Craig Faith said he supported using Rubin Brown LLC. He pointed out that some studies have shown that arbitrarily rotating auditors for the sake of change can interfere with the process of getting a good audit. He added the estimated cost is a way of accounting for employee time.

“If they’re doing this work, they’re not doing other work,” Faith said.