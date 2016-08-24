City outlaws sales of tobacco products to anyone under 21

Lee’s Summit last week joined other cities in the area to restrict the sale of tobacco products to people ages 21 or older.

The city had been a leader in establishing smoke-free work environments by passing an initiative to regulate smoking indoors, but lagged behind other communities in raising the age for purchase of cigarettes or e-cigarettes.

Thursday’s vote came with no discussion and was nearly unanimous; Councilman David Mosby was not present for the vote.

The ordinance makes it illegal to sell tobacco and vapor products (such as electronic cigarettes) to anyone under the age of 21. It is also illegal to purchase these products unless you are 21 or older. The amended ordinance does not change the current law, which states it is unlawful for any person under the age of 18 to knowingly possess or use tobacco products.

The amended ordinance is effective Dec. 1, 2016.

“Lee’s Summit CARES is proud of our city council members, city staff and local residents who supported this momentous endeavor to promote a healthy community for our youth,” said Rachel Segobia, director of Lee’s Summit CARES. “We know that the majority of tobacco use emerges in individuals before the age of 21, and many adult distributors of tobacco products to youths are young adults aged 18 to 20.”

She said the Tobacco 21 initiative helps to curb these realities and Lee’s Summit CARES eagerly anticipates the adoption of Tobacco 21 statewide in Missouri, following the lead of states like Hawaii and California.

Lee’s Summit CARES and the Lee’s Summit Health Advisory Board had pressed the council to revise ordinances regarding sales of tobacco products. The council last year rebuffed efforts to regulate e-cigarettes, but those are included in the age restrictions.

Ed Kraemer, a physician who is a co-chair of the health advisory board with physician Steve Salanski, said Tobacco 21 is supported by a broad coalition of citizens and groups in Lee’s Summit, including health-care advocates, schools and the business community. The Health Education Advisory board brought the groups together to educate the community and the City Council on the issue.

Salanski and Kraemer heard presentations by the l KC Chamber of Commerce/Healthcare Foundation of Greater Kansas City/BCBS of KC Tobacco-21 presentation in late summer 2015. At that time, the board was working on a Healthy Lee’s Summit plan based on results from the Jackson County Health Department’s Health Needs Assessment survey. It decided to make Tobacco 21 its first priority in that plan, Salanski said. The co-chairs met with Lee’s Summit Mayor Randy Rhoads in November 2015 to discuss Healthy Lee’s Summit and the Tobacco-21 Initiative.

Long-term smokers suffer a far greater incidence of chronic illnesses and premature death than non-smokers, Kraemer said.

Tobacco 21 is a national movement across the country and within the greater Kansas City metropolitan area. Other cities with the ordinance include Gladstone, Grandview, Independence, Kansas City, Bonner Springs, Lansing, Leavenworth, Leawood, Lenexa, Olathe, Overland Park, Prairie Village, Westwood Hills, Mission Hills, Westwood and the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kan.

“The Tobacco 21 ordinance is about improving the health of our community and saving lives among our young people,” Kraemer said. “If a person hasn’t started smoking by the age of 21, they are extremely unlikely to develop a lifetime tobacco or nicotine addiction.”