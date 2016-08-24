Council approves ordinance to put public safety bond on ballot

Lee’s Summit voters will decide in November whether to issue $14.5 million in general obligation bonds for public safety.

The City Council approved an ordinance Thursday calling for the election in a 7-1 vote, with Councilman David Mosby voting no.

City officials said the city can borrow money without increasing the current debt levy of 47 cents per $100 assessed value.

Mosby opposed using so much of the city’s capacity for a no-tax-increase bond issue, in the event the city needed to borrow money for a catastrophic event. He used the example of an emergency like a tornado that destroys a bridge that would need to be replaced. If successful, the city couldn’t issue any new debt, without increasing taxes, until 2030.

If the election is successful in November, the city would still have the ability to borrow about $210 million, said Finance Director Conrad Lamb, but it would have to ask voters for a tax increase for any new bond issues. It also has about $3 million of unissued bonds that could be reassigned to another purpose, with voter approval, he said.

The money would be used to:

• Build a new fire station to replace Fire Station No. 3 on Pryor Road.

• Replace the city’s radio system so it can communicate so fire and police can effectively communicate with other local and federal agencies in an emergency.

• Update Internet connectivity between city buildings, including the fire and police facilities, for better communications.