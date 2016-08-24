Amtrak River Runner adds ticketing option

August 24, 2016 

The Amtrak Missouri River Runner added a flexible ticketing option for repeat customers.

A multi-ride ticket allows a person to take up to 10 trips on Amtrak using one ticket within a set amount of time. Previously, the 10-ride ticket was only valid for 60 days on Missouri’s sponsored train, the Missouri River Runner. Now the ticket is good for 180 days.

“Missouri River Runner customers asked for greater flexibility to meet their traveling needs, and Amtrak has made it happen,” said Michelle Teel, Missouri Department of Transportation’s multimodal operations director.

“Offering a multi-ride ticket with a longer expiration date provides a more convenient option for business and leisure travelers, as well as for college students who will be returning to classes soon.”

The Missouri River Runner includes stops at St. Louis, Kirkwood, Washington, Hermann, Jefferson City, Sedalia, Warrensburg, Lee’s Summit, Independence and Kansas City.

Multi-ride tickets may be purchased online at Amtrak.com or by phone at 1-800-USA-Rail (1-800-872-7245). Tickets are refundable and exchangeable before first use, but they are not transferable.

Join The Conversation

Lee's Summit Journal is pleased to provide this opportunity to share information, experiences and observations about what's in the news. Some of the comments may be reprinted elsewhere in the site or in the newspaper. We encourage lively, open debate on the issues of the day, and ask that you refrain from profanity, hate speech, personal comments and remarks that are off point. Thank you for taking the time to offer your thoughts.

Commenting FAQs | Terms of Service