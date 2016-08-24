Amtrak River Runner adds ticketing option

The Amtrak Missouri River Runner added a flexible ticketing option for repeat customers.

A multi-ride ticket allows a person to take up to 10 trips on Amtrak using one ticket within a set amount of time. Previously, the 10-ride ticket was only valid for 60 days on Missouri’s sponsored train, the Missouri River Runner. Now the ticket is good for 180 days.

“Missouri River Runner customers asked for greater flexibility to meet their traveling needs, and Amtrak has made it happen,” said Michelle Teel, Missouri Department of Transportation’s multimodal operations director.

“Offering a multi-ride ticket with a longer expiration date provides a more convenient option for business and leisure travelers, as well as for college students who will be returning to classes soon.”

The Missouri River Runner includes stops at St. Louis, Kirkwood, Washington, Hermann, Jefferson City, Sedalia, Warrensburg, Lee’s Summit, Independence and Kansas City.

Multi-ride tickets may be purchased online at Amtrak.com or by phone at 1-800-USA-Rail (1-800-872-7245). Tickets are refundable and exchangeable before first use, but they are not transferable.