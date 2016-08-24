Schools close recycling drop-offs to public

Recycling bins at Lee Summit schools are now limited to school and students use only.

When the city closed its recycling centers on Douglas Street and at the landfill on Hamblen Road as part of privatizing the city landfill, the existence of the sites offered at the schools was a reason cited by some City Council members for making that decision. The landfill revenue, which no longer goes to the city, previously subsidized its recycling centers.

School officials said the decision was made because its vendor was eliminating a rebate on materials it collected and was going to start charging for picking up the bins.

As an alternative, residents can sign up for curbside recycling at their homes with their trash haulers or use free drop-off centers operated by the cities of Blue Springs or Independence.

Residents also can find other drop-off recycling locations by going to RecycleSpot.org. For more information, contact the Lee’s Summit Public Works Department at 816-969-1800 or email publicworks@cityofls.net.