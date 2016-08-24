‘Tagging’ is fine when the message is pure

Lee’s Summit has restarted a colorful program to remind residents to keep pollution out of its streams.

It all starts with volunteers stenciling clean-water messages on storm drains.

The program was recently kicked off by Drake Morgan’s Eagle Scout project. He asked the city if he could stencil the storm drains throughout his entire subdivision, organizing his fellow scouts in spray-painting the message on drains in the Stoney Creek Estates subdivision.

Kara Taylor, environmental specialist for the city, called it “an endeavor to encourage residents to keep our water clean and our storm drains free of debris.”

The volunteers used white spray paint to stencil a 9-inch circular city-approved message reading “No Dumping: Drains to Stream.” Downtown will have 4-inch metal markers attached to the storm drains with the message, “No Dumping: Drains to Rivers.”

In addition to stenciling on the storm drains, volunteers will distribute brochures to residents regarding storm drains and the importance of keeping storm water clean.

Taylor said the idea to reactivate the program came when Drake approached the city with his request for an Eagle project. In the past, volunteers put the messages on drains but it had been idle many years, Taylor said. Having such public education efforts are part of federal requirements for the city’s National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit.

Lee’s Summit has approximately 12,000 storm drain inlets or boxes located throughout the community which eventually empty into nearby streams, lakes and rivers. Debris blocking storm drains causes localized flooding.

“People don’t realize that our storm drains flow directly to local lakes and streams without treatment, so anything poured or pushed into the storm drains, such as paint, oil, leaves, brush and fireworks goes directly to lakes and streams that we use for recreation,” Taylor said.

To learn about participating in the program go to: cityofLS.net/Environment/Stormwater. Or call the Public Works Department at 816-969-1800.