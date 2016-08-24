FBI investigating robbery at Bank of the West in Lee’s Summit

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s field office in Kansas City is investigating a bank robbery in Lee’s Summit.

The robbery occurred around 10 a.m. Wednesday at Bank of the West, 700 Northeast Missouri 291.

Federal officials said a man described as a white male in his late 20s entered the bank, brandished a weapon, and made an oral demand for money.

The subject then left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. He was approximately 6’2 to 6’3, wearing a black stocking cap, grey shirt, long dark pants, and gloves.

The man’s face was covered during the robbery and there were no reported injuries.

Any information about the robbery should be provided to the FBI’s Kansas City office at 816-512-8200.