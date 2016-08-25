Lee’s Summit Fire Department awarded international accreditation

The Lee’s Summit Fire Department is in lofty company after a lengthy process to obtain accreditation status.

After starting the process nearly three years ago, the department recently received accredited agency status with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International.

CFAI assists fire and emergency service agencies throughout the world through self-assessment and accreditation to help the agency provide continuous improvement and enhancement of service within a community. The process is voluntary, and provides an agency with an improvement model to assess their service delivery and performance internally.

Departments then work with a team of peers from other agencies to evaluate their completed self-assessment.

The Lee’s Summit Fire Department met criteria established through the CFAI program to become one of more than 200 agencies world-wide to achieve the status with both the CFAI and the Center for Public Safety Excellence. The department is also one of five accredited agencies in the metro, and one of only six in Missouri.

Lee’s Summit Fire Chief Rick Poeschl said that the agency’s achievement demonstrates the commitment of the department. The information gained from the process will allow the department to make decisions based on data and benchmarks set by national standards, Poeschl said.

“We have also been able to use the process as a proactive mechanism to plan for the future of the department and identify areas where we can improve on the quality of the services we provide,” he said.

The journey to accreditation started three years ago and involved almost every member of the department, along with other city department officials and members of the community. The time was spent developing a strategic plan, standards of cover document and a self-assessment that looked at 10 categories, and 258 performance indicators of which 82 are core competencies.

As a result, the department was provided with several short-term, mid-term and long-term recommendations for improvements that it will pursue.

Lee’s Summit Mayor Randy Rhoads said the significance of the accreditation is the thorough analysis and critiques that were performed by independent fire service professionals. He congratulated all involved in the process.

“It is a difficult process and I am extremely proud that the staff of the fire department subjected themselves to this level of scrutiny,” Rhoads said.