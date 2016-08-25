Giving for the greater good of Lee’s Summit

As Brad and Sandy Cox sit in the office at Langsford Funeral Home, each has a moment of hesitation as they discuss their philanthropic ventures in and around Lee’s Summit.

It’s not that they cannot remember all the organizations they’ve made a difference in through the power of giving. And it’s not that they refuse to talk about it.

More than anything else, they’re not used to discussing it. They’re doers. To them, it’s about doing it and delivering the ripple effects as that giving resonates throughout Lee’s Summit.

Time and again, that mission has been accomplished by these two.

The latest venture: a donation to the Legacy for Parks Foundation that made it possible for the Lee’s Summit Parks and Recreation Department to recently dedicate a fully functional Langsford Park.

Like many who understand the greater giving good, Brad and Sandy (a Langsford herself) Cox don’t give ultimatums or ask for plaques when they contribute to the betterment of Lee’s Summit. In fact, looking around town, you won’t see many plaques at all to Brad and Sandy.

Sure, you’ll see the name Langsford on the funeral home (the oldest still-family-owned business in town) and now on a park off Langsford Road and Winburn. And of course the road that bears the family name.

But Brad and Sandy aren’t penning press releases each time their giving makes a difference in Lee’s Summit. What they are doing is watching and listening from some of the benevolent best – people like Bob Gourley and Carl Chinnery, both of whom Brad discusses when he talks about what it means to truly give in your community.

“You listen to people that talk about making charitable giving part of your business plan,” Brad began, noting that it is important to celebrate generosity in our communities. “When you look around, you can say, ‘Someone did this. This didn’t just appear. ’”

So when it came time for the Langsford Park dedication, many members of the family were on hand, including their children, so that, hopefully, the spirit of giving will continue through the generations.

“It was good for our children to see this and how it gets done,” Sandy said.

Indeed, from music to mentoring, arts and culture to parks and creativity, things certainly just don’t “appear” in Lee’s Summit. But, seemingly, these two have been in the thick of those endeavors.

Brad and Sandy started the program “Instruments for Success” through the Lee’s Summit Educational Foundation. They’re two of the founders of the St. Luke’s East Hospital Boo Ball, have been active in assisting local Boy Scout troops, extended their giving to help fund John Knox Village Hospice care. The list could go on. But it’s not about the list. It’s about the legacy of giving.

Back at that neighborhood park off her namesake street – where not far away sat the original Langsford Farm – Sandy says she is thrilled that they were able to give a donation that will be felt for generations to come.

“To have a legacy of the family name, yes, it’s nice,” Sandy said. “It’s meaningful.”

Langsford Park was made possible by not only the generous giving of Brad and Sandy, but also through land and trail donations from Bernell Rice, Rob Lund and Terry Green.

That collaboration is truly the definition of giving and understanding that not one person is bigger than Lee’s Summit. That giant gestures of philanthropy can have lasting and expressive results.

Earlier this year, Brad and Sandy were recognized statewide by the Missouri Park and Recreation Association with its Citation Award in recognition of their massive commitment to parks.

“It was humbling to be honored,” Sandy said. “It meant a lot that someone appreciated that.”

And while true that they didn’t ask for that park to bear the family Langsford name, it does, all the same. And they can certainly be proud of that.

“The community has been extremely good to us and to this family,” Brad said. “When you have an opportunity to leave something that lasts, you just do it.”

Lee’s Summit resident John Beaudoin writes about city and civic issues, people and personalities around town. Reach him at johnbeaudoin4@gmail.com.