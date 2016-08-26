Aspen Contracting offering free roof program

Aspen Contracting recently announced the finalists for Covers 4 Others, a program designed to provide a free roof to a deserving person or family within the Kansas City area.

Aspen first announced the program last year to give back to the communities in which they are working.

“We realize that there are many people out there who have made a positive impact in the community by serving our country, helping others in need, first responders and even those who may have experienced a hardship, said Pat Nussbeck, president and CEO of Aspen. “Giving back is a part of our core values at Aspen and this program is a way for us to do that in the communities that we work in.”,

Aspen accepted local nominations starting in June and finalists were selected in each region, and then voting was opened to the public on Aug. 12 and goes thru Sept. 5.

Winners will be announced on September 11. To find out more about the program or to vote for local finalists, visit www.covers4others.com or call the local Aspen Contracting office at 816-246-4545.

Aspen Contracting operates in 48 states and are headquartered in Lee’s Summit.