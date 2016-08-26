Summit Grill and Bar adds to menu

Summit Grill and Bar in Waldo and Lee’s Summit have introduced five new items to their menu, including a popular dry rub burger.

The new items are featured across the menu and include starters, salads, burgers and entrees.

The new items incorporate seasonal and local produce and unique ingredients, such as local heirlooms from Greenwillow Farms, fresh mozzarella, Nueske’s bacon and roasted jalapeno aioli. Also added — back by popular demand — the restaurant owners say - is the dry rub burger. The burger features a dry rub, house BBQ sauce, smoked bacon, smoked Gouda, and roasted jalapeno aioli.

For more information visit www.SummitGrillandBar.com.