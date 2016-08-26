Downtown Lee’s Summit to host various events this weekend

Downtown Lee’s Summit will host its monthly Fourth Fridays Art Walk today.

This month’s theme is “Art in the Alleys” and will feature outdoor activities and art exhibits for all ages.

Interactive Art Classes & Workshops

Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

Interactive art classes and workshops will be available for all ages throughout the night of the event.

Get tips from professional artist, Ivey Schleisman, about drawing buildings and using perspective in your sketches. The downtown Lee’s Summit skyline and historic buildings will make a great backdrop for this interactive class. The first 50 attendees to check-in to the Guided Building Sketch class at the Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street Office (13 SE Third St.) will receive a free sketchbook, drawing pencils, and kneaded eraser.

Art Exhibits

Time: 5 to 8 p.m.

• Art Affects, LLC (305 SW Market St. #2)

Nicole Book, art therapist

• Blue Heron Design (11 SE 3rd St.)

Deb Pellicano of The Screaming Elf, fantasy art & Emily Brock of Burned Beauts, wood burned goods

• Freeland Photography (320 SE Douglas St.)

Scott Beck, photography

• Fossil Forge (317 SE Main St.)

Jay Helland, furniture and woodworking

• GOT Art Gallery (18 SW 3rd St.)

Joan Gloor, Carole Gray & Joyce Robinson, group show: Now & Then

• Konrad’s Kitchen & Tap House (302 SW Main St.)

Adam Lock, hand drawings

• The Space at The Noticed Network (14 ½ SW 3rd St.)

The Step Forward Program, Rainworks rain art

• The Peanut (219 SE Main St.)

Kristy August, painting

• Red Door Wine Store (229 SE Main St.)

Paula Loe of La Te Da Beads, jewelry artist

• Stuey McBrew’s (321 SE Main St.)

Stephanie Pross, watercolor and ink paintings

• Alley Artist (between 10 and 12 SW 3rd St.)

Thomasine Weber, photography on metallic paper

More information on can be found on the Fourth Fridays Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/fourthfridaysLS.

Other events happening in downtown this weekend include:

• Fall Open House: All day today and Saturday

• Plein Air Paint Out: Today from 5 to 8 p.m.

A panel of judges will pick a winner shortly after 8 p.m. The winner’s piece will be featured in the Fall Invitational Exhibit at Got Art Gallery and two $50 cash prizes will be awarded.

• Big Alley Pop-Up Event: Today from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Cameron’s Home Furnishings is hosting an alley pop-up shop directly behind their store. Vendors include Swagger KC, Lu La Roe, and more.

• Music in the Park: Today from 6:30 to 10 p.m.

Enjoy a free Friday night concert featuring Lithium Lightz at Howard Station Park.

• GLOW Yoga in the Streets: Today from 9 to 10 p.m.

Yoga in the Streets takes place at City Hall Plaza in Downtown Lee’s Summit.