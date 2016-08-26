Union Station unveils plans to renovate its streetcar, bus, Amtrak stop

Union Station has unveiled plans to transform its outdoor East Public Transit area, which provides access to the downtown streetcar, RideKC buses and Amtrak.

Union Station officials announced a timeline for the project Aug. 18. The transformation will include both functional and aesthetic upgrades.

Changes to the East Plaza Terminal area will include single-level platform modifications to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act regulations, additional seating areas for waiting riders, a lighted pathway to and from Union Station, and enhanced landscaping with public art elements, among other features.

The project is expected to be completed in early November. Construction began Monday.

The area immediately adjacent to the streetcar platform will be completed first, officials said, but access to the Union Station streetcar stop will not be impeded by the construction process. The work will then progress to the north with completion of the project in eight to 10 weeks, weather permitting.

The project will also include a permanent aluminum and bronze sculpture to serve as one of several focal points in the new area.