Union Station unveils plans to renovate its streetcar, bus, Amtrak stop

By TORIANO PORTER

tporter@lsjournal.comAugust 26, 2016 

Union Station has unveiled plans to transform its outdoor East Public Transit area, which provides access to the downtown streetcar, RideKC buses and Amtrak. The transformation will include both functional and aesthetic upgrades.

PHOTO PROVIDED

Union Station has unveiled plans to transform its outdoor East Public Transit area, which provides access to the downtown streetcar, RideKC buses and Amtrak.

Union Station officials announced a timeline for the project Aug. 18. The transformation will include both functional and aesthetic upgrades.

Changes to the East Plaza Terminal area will include single-level platform modifications to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act regulations, additional seating areas for waiting riders, a lighted pathway to and from Union Station, and enhanced landscaping with public art elements, among other features.

The project is expected to be completed in early November. Construction began Monday.

The area immediately adjacent to the streetcar platform will be completed first, officials said, but access to the Union Station streetcar stop will not be impeded by the construction process. The work will then progress to the north with completion of the project in eight to 10 weeks, weather permitting.

The project will also include a permanent aluminum and bronze sculpture to serve as one of several focal points in the new area.

Join The Conversation

Lee's Summit Journal is pleased to provide this opportunity to share information, experiences and observations about what's in the news. Some of the comments may be reprinted elsewhere in the site or in the newspaper. We encourage lively, open debate on the issues of the day, and ask that you refrain from profanity, hate speech, personal comments and remarks that are off point. Thank you for taking the time to offer your thoughts.

Commenting FAQs | Terms of Service