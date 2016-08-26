Chipotle to offer happy hour specials

Chipotle Mexican Grill has spent the last few months trying to win back customers scared off after a foodborne illness crisis.

It has handed out free burrito coupons. Launched a new loyalty program. Tested new beverages such as a mezcal-spiked margarita and watermelon agua fresca drink.

Now Chipotle is offering discounted booze.

In its new “Happy Four Hour” promotion, participating Kansas restaurants are offering half off any “adult” beverage from 4 to 8 p.m. through September.

In participating Missouri restaurants, customers can get two margaritas or beers for the price of one every day from 4-8 p.m. through September.

The promotions are limited to one offer per person per day, subject to availability for customers ages 21 and older with a valid ID only, and not to be combined with other promotions. Restaurants in Iowa, Kentucky, Nebraska, Ohio and Wisconsin are also offering the discounts.

Retail analysts, such as Hakon Helgesen at Conlumino, have been concerned about Chipotle’s sales since a widely reported E. coli outbreak across some 50 restaurants in nine states in October and November 2015. In December, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported two cases of E. coli illness involving people who ate at the Chipotle in Shawnee.

In an April report, Helgesen said that while it was “unlikely that there will be an E.coli reoccurrence thanks to the extensive checks and safety procedures that Chipotle has put in place, the lack of a clear outcome has made it more difficult to rebuild consumer confidence and trust.”