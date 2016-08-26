Residential burglaries trending down in city

The Lee’s Summit Police Department has a simple reminder for residents who want to reduce their chances of being burglarized: Double check those garage doors, windows and locks.

Although police officials say residential burglaries are trending down in Lee’s Summit, open garage door entries accounted for roughly 51 percent of all Lee’s Summit home break-ins from January of last year until Aug. 3.

If entries such as those through an unlocked door or window are added to the equation, about 82 percent of break-ins could have been prevented. Force to the door accounted for 10 percent of the residential burglaries, and force to the window accounted for 4 percent of the burglaries.

The department hosted a city-wide neighborhood watch meeting on Monday to discuss home security and gave an overview of its residential burglary analysis for the time period. The meeting was an opportunity for department officials to reiterate its position on prevention.

Nearly 70 people signed up to attend the event.

“Lee’s Summit is a real safe place to live and people know that,” said Beth Glover, the department’s lead officer at the meeting. “When crime is not at the forefront of our minds all the time, it’s easy to kind of relax and let our guards down. We want everyone to remember that it is important to make sure the garage door is closed and the doors are locked.”

Home security starts with properly secured doors and windows, Glover said, adding if a burglar can’t kick or pry your door open, chances are they will give up and flee.

“It’s really important that you secure everything that you have,” she said.

Department officials also discussed garage door monitoring apps like MyQ and Asante. The apps allow text notification if your garage door is left open. Citizens can also open and close their garage door remotely via the app. Asante includes a camera users can use to view what’s happening when their garage door opens or closes.

Officials also showcased the ring.com doorbell camera. The camera allows home owners to view and talk to anyone who rings their doorbell through an app. A motion detection zone that alerts owners via text if someone is on their property can also be set.

Nick Prough, a property owner from Blue Springs, said he has doorbell cameras stationed at five homes he owns throughout Jackson County. He is a proponent of the doorbell camera security measure.

“It works great,” Prough said.

Lee’s Summit couple Terry and Anita Brush attended the meeting. Anita Brush is one of the captains of the neighborhood watch program in their neighborhood. Although things are relatively peaceful around their way, the couple wanted to get a glimpse of the burglary trends in the area.

They left the meeting thankful for the department’s analysis.

“It’s always good to hear about things and get updated,” Anita Brush said.

Terry Brush said he came along to support his wife, but he gave Glover and the other presenters a nod of approval.

“I thought it was a good presentation,” Terry Brush said.

In addition to the overview, representatives from Edward Wayne Industries demonstrated how their JambBrace door reinforcement device holds up in a kick-in attack.