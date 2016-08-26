Eagles eager to play under the lights

The road trip was nice, but the football season still got off to a rough start for Summit Christian Academy. Now the Eagles are ready to bask in the brightness of their newly illuminated field.

Tonight SCA will play its first-ever home game under the lights on a Friday night, taking on University Academy Charter at 7 p.m. It’s a moment the school has been anticipating well before the four poles could be seen rising from both sides of the Eagles’ field.

“There’s a big buzz around the school with every one: parents, administrators on down,” SCA football coach Dalton Vann said. “They’re all excited about the lights and playing a Friday night game. For me, it’s just going to be like watching a baby grow and now it’s going to walk for the first time.”

Vann has anticipated this moment longer than anyone, ever since he started the school’s football program five years ago. Earlier this year the school decided to take on the project of lighting the field and approved the construction of a $165,000 system. The lights began going up earlier this month and were completed in plenty of time for the Eagles’ home opener.

While the lights are already up and running, Vann said he hasn’t tested them out yet. The Eagles haven’t practiced under the new lights and he didn’t see any reason to do so, even if their normal surroundings will appear quite different.

“There’s no concern about the lights,” Vann said. “It’s great to have at our field, but these kids have played under lights on a Friday night before.”

SCA played under the lights last Friday night in Hammond, Wis., capping a special two-day trip up North with a game against St. Croix Central. The Eagles returned home with many fond memories, but they also brought back a 27-8 loss against the Wisconsin small-school power.

But Vann said even that was a good experience for the Eagles, just as much as staying in the Twin Cities and working out in the Minnesota Vikings training facility.

“We really needed that,” Vann said. “We’re a good football team but we need to play good football teams to see how good we are.”

SCA did have some bright spots against St. Croix Central. The Eagles had more than 300 yards of offense and they did get in the red zone four times. Their first drive went 16 plays and ended with a touchdown, but a penalty negated the score.

St. Croix Central took control with three second-quarter touchdowns, and the Eagles didn’t score until the third quarter.

SCA didn’t have a scrimmage or a jamboree before their opener, so Vann expected them to be lacking some polish. He also expected them to come away with an appreciation of how tough they’ll need to play if they want any postseason success.

“We found out we’re going to have to be tough to beat the Lamars and whoever else is in our district,” Vann said. “We’re going to have to toughen up to beat those guys. I think that’s why that game was so important for us. When we get down to weeks seven, eight and nine, that’s when playing that game will really pay off.”

University Academy isn’t quite at that same level, but Vann said the Gryphons are athletic and can present some challenges. Newcomers to the Crossroads Conference for football, University Academy went 4-6 last season and opened this season with a 48-14 loss to O’Hara.

But the big thing tonight will be the lights. A ceremony is planned for flipping the switch, and Vann expects an overflow crowd to be on hand for the long-awaited moment.

“Better bring your lawn chairs,” Vann said. “I bet we’re going to fill up the little bleachers that we have.”