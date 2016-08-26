Titans top Broncos in girls tennis

August 26, 2016 

The Lee’s Summit West girls tennis team opened it season by placing fourth in the Great 8 Tournament in Columbia and beating Lee’s Summit North 9-0.

The Lee’s Summit West girls tennis team opened Suburban Gold Conference play Tuesday with a 9-0 victory over Lee’s Summit North on the Broncos’ home courts.

Seniors Kelen Caskey and Julia Munsell led the way for West with 8-2 wins over the Broncos’ Adriana Cok and Anne Ball, respectively. In doubles, Caskey teamed with sophomore Megan Demo for an 8-1 win over Cok and Kaylie Rock.

West began its season last weekend by placing fourth at the Great 8 Tournament in Columbia.

TIGERS DROP TWO: Lee’s Summit swept the doubles matches but only won one singles match in a 5-4 loss to Raymore-Peculiar Tuesday at Lee’s Summit.

Lindsey Allin and Marissa Kramer won the No. 1 doubles match for the Tigers, beating Felicia Cummons and Erica Cornell 8-3. Lillie Bock and Kourtney Glenn beat Patricia Moore and Josephine Moore 8-4 in No. 2 doubles and Sarah Sherman and Hunter Zentner downed Alicia Atkinson and Abby Trautman 8-4 in No 3 doubles.

Bock won for the Tigers in No. 3 singles, downing Patricia Moore 6-4, 6-1.

Lee’s Summit also lost to Platte County 6-3 on Monday in Lee’s Summit. Allin and Kramer won at No. 1 doubles, Sherman and Zentner won No. 2 doubles and Glenn took No. 5 singles for the Tigers.

