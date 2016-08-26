Titans battle back for straight-set victory

One thing Lee’s Summit West volleyball coach Jennifer Morgan likes to do for her team is bake cookies, especially after the Titans thrill her on the court.

After West’s straight-set victory over Lee’s Summit in Tuesday’s season-opener for both teams at the Tigers’ Field House, Morgan has some baking to do.

“I told the girls, as many times as I get goosebumps I owe you batches of cookies,” Morgan said. “I for sure owe (them) two batches of cookies already.”

The Titans earned their cookies by dominating Lee’s Summit 25-17 in the first set and rallying from a 20-13 deficit to take the second in a 28-26 thriller, battling back even though they knew they could have survived to a third set.

“It just shows the character of our team because they could have just rolled over and said well, we can go three,” Morgan said. “Or you could step up and try hard to win that game that you’re in. That speaks to their character that they didn’t relax and let it go.”

After struggling through the first set, Lee’s Summit found its footing in the second and broke a 12-12 tie with a dominating 8-1 run. Randi Johnson the Tigers’ senior middle hitter who led the team with 10 kills, accounted for three of the last four points during the run that put Lee’s Summit up 20-13.

“I think we stopped communicating,” West senior middle blocker Kayla Brumley said. “We got a little discouraged; we quit talking, running our plays. We got a little out of it but we got it back.”

Brumley and the Titans got it back with a 7-0 run that was fueled by the serving of junior setter Santana Lewis, who had two aces during that stretch. Brumley capped the streak with a slam over the net for a 20-20 tie.

“They got a service run on us and we couldn’t get a good pass so we could swing at the ball,” Lee’s Summit coach Julie Carver said. “We kind of got down a little bit and lost some confidence. You can’t give a team a seven-point run in that point of the game.”

Lee’s Summit rallied for a 24-21 lead but couldn’t score when it served for the set-winner. A cross-court kill by Erin Waltz gave West a 24-24 tie, and the two teams battled through two more ties and another lead change before the Titans scored the last three points to close out the match.

Brumley, who led the Titans with seven kills and three blocks, powered a strong attack at the net that put them in control in the first set. West never trailed after jumping out to an 8-3 lead and ended the set with a 5-1 run.

Lee’s Summit has been battling injuries early in the season, and Carver said the Tigers had to adjust to a last-minute change in their serve-receive lineup after senior setter Courtney Fletcher was hurt in practice the night before.

“I think it was just a slow start, getting in that flow and getting used to that lineup,” Carver said. “And then once we got some confidence and had some positive things happen we were fine.”

West also got five kills from Miana Wallace and four from Waltz, both of whom are sophomores on a very young team. After starting the season with a win on the road over a Suburban Gold Conference rival, Brumley believes the Titans are now more confident and tested.

“I think it really boosts our energy,” Brumley said. “We’re excited for the season and we’re ready for some more wins.”

And some more cookies.