Endowment equals a strong foundation

One of the important ways your Community Foundation can deliver our mission is to assist our Eastern Jackson County nonprofits in building an endowment for their organizations through planned gifts.

Our mission is “To improve area communities by promoting and serving private giving for the public good.” Our communities will be stronger if our local nonprofits have a strong financial foundation and an endowment is a critical component.

Let me first define the two terms, endowment and planned gift. An endowment is a fund created to provide income for a nonprofit in perpetuity (that is forever).

Only the earnings from the fund are spent and the balance of the fund increases over time, so the payout to the nonprofit grows to keep up with inflation. Let’s look at a simple example of a $100,000 endowment for a nonprofit. With a 5 percent payout in earnings and an assumed 8 percent annual investment return, this endowment in 25 years will have paid out to the nonprofit $186,000 and will have grown to a fund balance of $190,000.

In 50 years the payout would total $541,000 and the fund balance will have grown to $360,000. As you can see from this example, an endowment provides a reliable and stable source of financial support that a nonprofit can use year after year to serve our community.

So what about the term planned gift. A planned gift is simply a provision to make a gift in the future, and usually it’s a gift of an asset. That asset could be an IRA, Life Insurance, real estate, an investment account, etc.

And a planned gift does not have to be complicated. It can be as simple as including your favorite nonprofit as a beneficiary on your IRA designation form. And that IRA is the best asset to contribute to charity because that tax deferred asset will be highly taxed when you give it to family members.

When someone makes a planned gift to an endowment of a nonprofit, they have made a plan to continue supporting that nonprofit after their death and forever. So their annual giving to that organization will continue year after year and provide a reliable and stable source of funding.

Your Community Foundation partners with many nonprofits in our community to assist them with building their endowment. We not only manage the investment of their endowed fund but also provide them the expertise and tools they need to promote planned gifts.

Most of the nonprofits we serve don’t have the luxury of having a planned giving officer on their staff, so we provide that support. The essence of a Community Foundation is many organizations and donors sharing services, and pooling their resources to create a foundation for the community.

Serving nonprofits in building their endowment is an important service we provide as we “improve area communities, by promoting and serving private giving for the public good.”

Phil Hanson is president and CEO of the Truman Heartland Community Foundation, which serves the Lee's Summit area.