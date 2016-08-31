Surprising Cross helps Titans win tourney

Lee’s Summit West girls tennis coach Todd Wilson didn’t envision Kennedy Cross being his No. 1 singles player this season, especially after she spent last year down a few rungs on the Titans’ ladder.

But that was before this past summer, when Wilson got another good look at Cross’ game. Still just a sophomore, Cross suddenly became good enough to claim the Titans’ top spot and compete in the A Singles flight Friday in the Lee’s Summit North Invitational tournament.

And Cross was good enough reach the final before falling to returning Class 2 state tournament qualifier Natalie Thimgan of Staley 8-1, making her one of three finalists who helped the Titans place first in the eight-team tournament.

Wilson expected West to be good this fall. What he didn’t expect was Cross being the one leading the way.

“As it stands now, I’m not surprised,” Wilson said. “But rewind a couple months and, yeah, she caught me off-guard.”

Cross seemed a little surprised, too. Even though she put in the work to improve her game over the summer, she still had to crack a deep and senior-laden Titans varsity lineup after playing “around 16 or so” last season according to Wilson. This has given her even more appreciation for the place she now holds on the team.

“I’m really excited, because I know there are a lot of girls who want the same place that I am but they haven’t had the opportunity,” Cross said. “So I’m really happy to be able to be No. 1.”

And Cross was happy to have that spot Friday, because it meant she could see how she stacked up against some top-level competition. She won her first match 8-0, but she didn’t feel like she really hit her stride until she met Lindsey Allin of Lee’s Summit in the semifinals. Allin gave Cross all she could handle before Cross pulled away for an 8-4 victory.

“I knew it would be a tough match,” Wilson said. “She elevated her game when it mattered most. It was tight through the first half of the match but then she opened it up and finished her off.”

Cross couldn’t do the same in the final against Thimgan, a senior and district champion last season, who took control early and dominated the final 8-1. But that was better than the last time they met, Cross said.

“She played an exceptional match,” Wilson said. “She’s gotten a ton better from last year to this year.”

West’s Lexy Covinsky took first in B singles and she did so without a good night’s sleep. Covinsky, who had to drive in from Omaha that morning, was still awake enough to top her long day with an 8-2 win over Sophie Davies of Staley in the final.

“She’s been up since 4 a.m.,” Wilson said. “She put it all on the line and played three good matches to get first.”

West also had Monique Murcia and Maryn White reach the B Doubles final, where they lost to Raymore-Peculiar’s Patricia Moore and Josephine Moore 8-2. That was still good enough to give the Titans the team title with 37 points, with runner-up Ray-Pec getting 30. Staley was third with 29, followed by Lee’s Summit (27), Lee’s Summit North (24), Truman (19), O’Hara (11) and Harrisonville (3).

“We’ve got quite a number of high-quality players,” Wilson said. “Anytime you can go out, play good competition and come away at or near the top, that’s a great day.”

Allin placed third in A singles to lead Lee’s Summit with an 8-3 win over Natalie Temple of Lee’s Summit North in the consolation match. The Tigers also had the third-place finisher in B singles in Mya Patten and in B doubles with Sarah Sherman and Kourtney Glenn.

North’s Adriana Cok and Kaylie Rock placed third in A doubles.