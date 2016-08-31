Another milestone for Tigers golfer

The superlatives just keep coming for Lee’s Summit golfer Skylar Brunk.

Already the first all-state golfer and the owner of the lowest 18-hole scores in Lee’s Summit High history, Brunk added another to her list Monday when she took first place in the Liberty North Invitational.

According to Lee’s Summit girls golf coach Jim Mellody, that makes Brunk the first golfer in the school’s history to win a tournament with five or more schools.

Brunk, a senior, shot a 7-over-par 79 at Cardinal Hill Golf Course to best a field of 120 golfers. Her round included two birdies, three bogeys and two double-bogeys that came after she landed in rough made thick by recent heavy rains.

“Skylar did a great job of staying in the fairway, staying away from the deep rough,” Mellody said. “The only two times she missed the fairway...were the two double bogies.

Brunk is aiming for a fourth-straight trip to the Class 2 state tournament, where she placed sixth last year. Her rounds of rounds of 77 and 76 at Springfield’s Rivercut Golf Course were the lowest ever shot by a Tiger golfer.

In a dual against Raymore-Peculiar last week at Country Creek, Brunk shot a 1-under 35.

“I couldn’t be more proud of her,” Mellody said.

Lee’s Summit West placed third behind team champion Liberty and runner-up Blue Springs with a 376 total. McKenna Rice shot an 85 and finished in a tie for sixth to lead the Titans. Quincy Munsell shot a 91, Faith Beaty a 94 and Taylor Starr a 106 for the Titans.

Summit Christian Academy finished 10th with a 432, led by Carlie Queen’s 90. Lee’s Summit North, led by Brianna Combs’ 93, was 15th with a 452 and Lee’s Summit was 16th at 454.