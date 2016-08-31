It’s business as usual for Lee’s Summit softball

There’s a new softball coach at Lee’s Summit, and most of the players from the Tigers’ state-championship run are gone. That doesn’t mean the Tigers are thinking any less of themselves these days.

In many ways it’s still business as usual for the Tigers, who despite all the changes are off to a 5-1 start that includes a third-straight championship in the Greater Kansas City Softball Tournament. And while the Tigers lost a 6-5 heartbreaker to Blue Springs South in their Suburban Gold Conference opener Monday at Legacy Park, there’s still a feeling that this program could be picking up right where it left off.

“The girls are responding well, they’re having a great time, they’re having fun,” Lee’s Summit coach Stacey Moore said. “Obviously, today was a little bit of a heartbreaker but we needed that. We needed to be put back to earth and know that we’re going to win every game coming from behind.”

Moore is taking over a program that Tracy Bertoncin turned into a state powerhouse before stepping down after 16 years to become an assistant principal at the school. A 20-year veteran of coaching in the Originals club program, Moore stepped in knowing she would have a solid core of six seniors but few of the key players from the back-to-back state Class 4 state champion squads and the one that came within a heartbreaking loss of returning to state last year.

But one thing the Tigers do have back in abundance is the pride and reputation of those teams. Living up to that reputation will be one of their driving forces this season, and Moore is fine with that.

“They are definitely feeling it,” Moore said. “They remind each other, but they’ve handled it well. We’ve got a tremendous group of seniors that are leading them.”

One of those seniors is Alexa Fountain, who has taken over as the Tigers’ No. 1 starting pitcher after backing up the graduated Lexi Crabtree last season. With all the expectations that the Tigers carry with them, Fountain said it was important to get the season off to a good start.

“We know that everyone wants us, and everyone thinks that when we lost all those seniors … we’re not going to be very good,” Fountain said. “So that’s been our main goal this year. We’ve got a target on our back and we’ve got to get it.”

Fountain started off fine against Blue Springs South, holding the Jaguars to one hit over the first three innings. The Tigers had a 1-0 lead after Brooke Perry doubled to lead off the game and scored on a single by Ashlyn Cook.

Blue Springs South roughed up Fountain for three runs on five hits in the fourth inning, but the Tigers retook the lead with three runs in the bottom of the fourth. Fountain brought home one when she beat out an infield single, Brielle Beavers followed with an RBI-double and a dropped fly ball produced another.

But the Jaguars would strike for three more on four hits in the sixth and retake the lead for good. Fountain reached on a fielder’s choice and scored on a Julie Sexton sacrifice bunt in the sixth, but the Tigers would come no closer.

“Softball is a very mental game, so I think they got maybe the best of her a little bit mentally,” Moore said of Fountain. “But she kept fighting and kept plugging away and we made a few too many mistakes to pull her out this time.”

That wasn’t the case last week at Adair Park, where the Tigers rolled through pool play and beat Lee’s Summit West 6-3 in eight innings over two days in the Gold Bracket final. West led 1-0 when thunderstorms forced a postponement after four innings, and the Titans held a 3-0 lead before the Tigers tied it with three runs in the seventh and won it with three more in the eighth.

“You cannot put into words their heart,” Moore said. “They have played with tremendous heart and they’re playing with a lot of pride. Our motto is ‘Fight to the Finish’ and we definitely lived to every word of that.”