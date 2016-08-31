Eagles shine under new lights

They threw the switch shortly before 7 p.m., illuminating Summit Christian Academy’s football field for the first time on a Friday night. This was the moment the school’s students, faculty and fans had been anticipating for a long time.

The new lights were the star of the show Friday night and the main reason for the big crowd that jammed the home-side bleachers and ringed the field in lawn chairs. It was an impressive sight, as was the football team playing under them. SCA played lights-out shortly after the lights came on and rolled to a 54-6 Crossroads Conference victory over University Academy.

“I think we were very excited for this game,” SCA quarterback Sam Huckabee said. “There was something special in the air. We were ready to go and get this one.”

SCA wasted little time doing that, scoring four plays after taking the opening kickoff and rolling up a 27-0 lead by the end of the first quarter. The Eagles’ line protected Huckabee, who threw two touchdown passes to wide receiver Zach McConnell, and blew open big holes for running backs Malek Looney and Brett Campbell, who scored two touchdowns apiece.

The Eagles also dominated up front on defense, holding University Academy to one first down in the first half and two sustained drives the whole game. SCA scored on its first six possessions, and it all added up to a 47-6 lead by halftime and a running clock for the final two periods.

“The big guys up front did their job, and we weren’t able to say that here in years past,” SCA coach Dalton Vann said. “Now we know that they can do it and that just makes Sam and the running backs all that more comfortable.”

How comfortable? SCA appeared stopped for the first time when the Eagles faced fourth down and seven yards to go from the University Academy 31-yard line. But rather than punt or attempt a field goal, Vann decided to go for it.

Huckabee responded by throwing to McConnell over the middle for his second TD pass.

“I felt like we were rolling,” Vann said. “I go for it a lot on fourth down. I think if we can get it, we can get it. If not, it’s on me.”

Of course, everything had been going SCA’s way well before then. Looney, who rushed for 121 yards on 14 carries, blasted up the middle for the Eagles’ first touchdown. Campbell also went up the middle 7 yards for his first score and added a 5-yard TD run after recovering a fumble on the Gryphons’ ensuing possession. Huckabee’s first TD pass came on a 9-yard strike to McConnell just before the first quarter ended.

After Huckabee’s fourth-down TD, SCA scored again on a 4-yard run by Jon Scire, a pass interception from midfield by Josiah Vigliano and a 1-yard plunge by Gabe Neura. The Eagles added a final touchdown on a 14-yard run by Looney in the third quarter.

“They were really trying to cover our passing plays because they knew that we could throw the ball,” Huckabee said. “But our line knew coming into this game that we were going to pound it right up the middle on them. We knew that our line was better than theirs and they really showed it tonight.”

Huckabee said it was good bounce-back win for the 1-1 Eagles after falling in their season opener the week before at St. Croix Central in Wisconsin.

It was also a milestone moment for the Eagles’ young program, and Vann could feel the emotions churning long after SCA Head of School Linda Harrelson ended a short pregame ceremony by flipping the switch.

“I found myself just looking up at the lights,” Vann said. “And just seeing people hanging around here on a Friday night, it’s just awesome.”