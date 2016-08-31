Tigers’ defense delivers against Park Hill

The Lee’s Summit defense went the extra mile Friday night against Park Hill. Make that the extra play.

A week after giving up 58 points in a loss at Blue Springs, the Tigers’ defense came up with timely sacks and stops as the Tigers held on for a 20-13 Suburban Gold Conference victory in their home opener at Bud Hertzog Stadium.

“They took a lot of heat,” said Tigers’ head coach Eric Thomas, “and we got pretty tough on them this week in practice, and they got after it.”

“I told them it’s like the Royals’ bullpen. If we get a lead, you shut them down, so they did a great job today. I couldn’t be more proud of the defensive kids.”

And Park Hill even got an extra play.

Alec Casady came up with a sack for Lee’s Summit on third down in the waning seconds of the game with the Tigers, 1-1, up 20-13. Some players started celebrating. Students emptied the stands and poured onto the turf. And the Trojans snapped the ball.

Players on both teams seemed unsure if the play got underway before time expired, but Park Hill quarterback Billy Maples threw the ball to Quinton Harris on the Lee’s Summit 45-yard line.

The officials assessed a 15-yard taunting penalty that put the Trojans on the 30 for an untimed down and one last shot to tie or win the game.

But Quinton Lee, Ben Lock and David Williams chased down Maples before he could get the ball up.

“We’re not going to overplay our positions,” said Lee. “Do what we’re told. Don’t overplay. Last week we tried to overplay and bad things happened. But this week, we just did what we were told, and it worked out.”

Adam Spainhour came up with a couple of key sacks in the second half — one in the third quarter on third-and-3 that forced a punt to keep the Trojans from responding to a Tiger touchdown, and another in the fourth to put Park Hill at third-and-41.

“We’re always told don’t let up,” Spainhour said. “Things can change in a second. We just kept that in mind and made sure we got this win tonight.”

After Caden Perry picked Maples off, Lee’s Summit quarterback Dalton Hill gave the ball right back to the Trojans on the first play of the fourth quarter. A miscue on a snap and a sack pushed Park Hill back to its 29-yard line on fourth down. Another bad snap on a punt attempt gave the Tigers the ball on the 2, and Salvatore Garrozo punched it in running up the middle for his second touchdown of the night at the 9:51 mark.

“He’s a tough kid,” Thomas said of Garrozo. “We ask him to run inside. We ask him to pound it. I mean, he’s running it right in there all night long. We just asked him to keep going at it.”

His first score came with 2:06 left in the first, capping off a drive that started on the Lee’s Summit 45 to pull the Tigers within 7-6 with a missed extra point.

The Trojans led most of the first half and into the second. Hill threw an interception on the first drive of the game to give Park Hill excellent field position.

After Park Hill capitalized with a touchdown, Hill met the defense on the field by saying, “That’s on me.”

He made up for it, completing all five passes and running for a first down on the first drive of the second half that started on the Tigers’ 12-yard line and ended with a 10-yard pass to Somaj Brewer on the left sideline to put Lee’s Summit up 13-10.

The defense came up with a stop late in the fourth quarter. After the Trojans marched to the Lee’s Summit 20, Park Hill kicked a field goal to get within 20-13 with 1:33 left.

Lee’s Summit recovered the ensuing onside kick, but couldn’t come up with a first down and punted, leaving Park Hill 37.4 seconds left on its own 34.

Once again, the defense held strong, even having to defend an extra play.