Council looks at creating ethics policy

Lee’s Summit’s City Council and the city Charter Commission are considering whether the city will have an ethics policy for council members.

The issue follows a city council member breaking state law by accepting orders exceeding $500 from the city parks department without the city seeking competitive bids. In the past there have been residency questions concerning council members and other questionable circumstances, such as members voting on developments where they could make money.

Councilman Rob Binney at the Aug. 22 meeting of the Rules Committee asked members if they’d consider drafting an ethics policy to be submitted to the council. By consensus they agreed and directed City Attorney Brian Head to collect examples from similar cities for them to review.

The Lee’s Summit Charter Commission is tentatively recommending an amendment that adds a section to the charter requiring such a policy, said commission Vice Chairman Ron Williams.

The section would specify who initiates investigations of alleged violations and would have any sanctions imposed come from the City Council on a two-thirds majority vote. The charter commission also is discussing an amendment to tighten qualifications for residency for officials.

Williams said the commission is planning a community meeting meeting to present its draft amendments and answer questions about those proposals. It could revise some of the proposals based on the comments before the final set of amendments is put on the ballot.

“We’ll be explaining our reasons behind the amendments and getting feedback from the community,” Williams said.

Chris Moreno, a councilman who is not on the Rules Committee, also has been pressing for an ethics policy and released his own proposal on Monday, in response to the Rules Committee plan. He said he plans to submit it to the council.

The council on Thursday is to vote on renewing its conflict of interest ordinance, which requires disclosures by its members of financial interest and certain department heads, such as the city manager and finance director. Moreno is proposes tougher standards than the current ordinance.

Among the rules for elected and city officials Moreno proposed:

• Prohibit them or any entity or business which they or someone in their household owns from doing business with the city while they are in office or employed by the city.

• Mandate a one-year “cooling off period” after leaving office or city employment before they or a household member’s business can do business with the city, lobby or serve on board or commission that requires mayoral appointments.

• Require financial disclosures and conflict of interest reports, filed with the city clerk, from department directors and any city staff involved in contract negotiations, bidding, procurement or purchasing.

• Prohibit sole-source contracts for purchases exceeding $5,000 per transaction or $25,000 annually.

• Require department directors and staff involved in contract negotiations, bidding, procurement or purchasing to file biannual reports with the city clerk listing any meals or gifts received from businesses, their representatives, or individuals doing business with the city.

“These common sense recommendations protect taxpayer dollars from the potential for cronyism or corruption; and place our city policy above state requirements,” Moreno said. “This is a strong starting point for city policy that I hope is considered until our performance and operational audit is complete.”