Class of '77 raises thousands to help one of their own

By RUSS PULLEY

August 31, 2016 

Sandra Harley Ford talks with Pat Parks, left, and Terry Johnson at a fundraiser to help restore Johnson's house after a fire. Parks is Johnson's mother.

RUSS PULLEY — rpulley@lsjournal.com

With tears in her eyes, Terry Johnson watched friends dance and chat, pausing to thank them again and again for coming to the party held in her honor.

It was a festive fundraiser for Johnson, who lost her belongings in a house fire.

Johnson was undergoing treatment for cancer this summer when a house fire did extensive damage to her house and killed one of her dachshunds.

It’s unlikely the insurance company will pay for rehabilitation of the home.

“She’s gone through a lot and she’s a very nice gal,” said Sandra Hartley Ford, a member of the Lee’s Summit High School Class of 1977 who graduated with Johnson. “We’re just trying to help.”

Kim Fritchie, who organized the fundraiser, said she wasn’t sure how many attended the fundraiser Aug. 28 at Konrad’s Kitchen and Tap House in downtown Lee’s Summit. But the restaurant was busy.

“We really filled up the place,” she said. “People have been coming and going.”

The event raised nearly $4,000 including a $1,000 match offered by one person who said they’d match the first $1,000 of donations. Many Lee’s Summit merchants and restaurants provided prizes for drawings, which people entered by making a donation.

Brent Wheatley, with the band Wyatt West and the Urbanites, volunteered to play for the event.

“We’re having a fun and getting to say hello to a lot of people we haven’t seen in a while,” said Wheatley, who graduated in Johnson’s class.

The rehabilitation of Johnson’s home is to begin this week.

“I’d say I’m overwhelmed, but it’s bigger than that,” Johnson said. “And the music is great, too.”

