What if? Disaster drill looks at area response after a major quake

The scene inside the Lee’s Summit church looked graphic: children filing through the doors, covered in fake blood and bruises.

It was just a drill simulating the relief response to a catastrophic disaster. But the children made gory by makeup played their roles as victims convincingly.

Nate Taylor, 13, whose drawn-on wounds included a deep bruise to an eye socket and cuts to his forehead, was a mock victim separated from his parents.

“We came with a big group from a Christian school,” Nate said. “Our parents are unreachable by phone. Texts were sent but nothing was received.”

Nate’s scenario captured the essence of the drill: How can children best be reunited with their parents in the event of a catastrophe?

More than 500 volunteers and numerous agencies at the federal, state and county levels participated in the statewide disaster relief drill, many of whom participated with the goal of reunification in mind.

And achieving that goal will likely be a lot easier, according to Mike Curry, Jackson County’s director of emergency preparedness.

Curry’s department wrote new protocol for an evacuee reception center, or ERC, which was implemented for the drill. At the center, children will be assigned wristbands with tracking capabilities.

During the exercise, which took place over multiple days, agencies practiced accommodating a mass exodus from the St. Louis area following a major earthquake in the New Madrid seismic zone, which runs through southeastern Missouri.

Historically during catastrophes, unaccompanied minors are placed under law enforcement’s guardianship and are assigned to a juvenile detention center.

“Basically putting them in jail,” Curry said. “We’re not doing that. I’m not going to let that happen.”

Instead, Curry said children can be assigned to state agencies for up to three consecutive 24-hour periods, during which time various agencies will aim to find their parents.

The newly implemented evacuee reception center aims to help with that process, Curry said. At the center, children, their parents and even luggage and pets will receive wristbands with barcodes that are scanned into a computer system able to track the wearer’s whereabouts at all times.

People will also be assigned to a mass shelter like the makeshift one at Crowne Point Church during the drill.

“What people don’t talk about,” Curry said, “is if people are evacuated from St. Louis, they’ll have pets and luggage. This system has the capability of tracking all three of those things.”

The drill identified a few kinks in the new system. Multiple children serving as mock victims reported feeling confused and being separated from their groups before arriving at the mass shelter at the church.

“We were all separated,” said 13-year-old Sophia Zorich, one of a group of 12 children and two adults.

Another member of the group, 13-year-old Aislinn Plumberg, said large crowds and faulty suggestions from volunteers caused her to temporarily lose some members of her group.

“It’s very confusing,” Aislinn said.

But Curry said identifying such kinks is the purpose of the drill.

“That’s why we’re doing this,” he said.

New Madrid zone overdue for major quake, geologists say

The scenario chosen for the drill portrayed a major earthquake in the New Madrid seismic zone. Such an event, which would have catastrophic effects, is very possible according to geologists.

It would likely lead to the destruction of bridges spanning the Mississippi River, leading many in eastern Missouri to flee to the west. Entities in this area would be tasked with feeding, sheltering and treating the victims, another goal last week’s drill aimed to hone.

The United States Geological Survey reports the potential for damage by an earthquake along the New Madrid fault would be equal to high-hazard parts of California. The USGS also reports a 90 percent likelihood of an earthquake on the fault measuring 7.5 or higher on the Richter Scale by 2040.

According to the Mid America Earthquake Center, an earthquake of significant magnitude in the fault zone would damage about 700,000 buildings, overwhelm emergency services, damage 1,500 bridges and cause thousands of deaths and tens of thousands of casualities.

The fault line is the site of large-scale earthquakes throughout history, occurring about every 200 years, with the earliest recorded quake occurring in the year 980.

The last major earthquake struck over a series of weeks in late 1811 and early 1812, about 205 years ago.

The tremors were so powerful that the Mississippi River temporarily flowed backward as a result of them.

Eliza Bryan, an eyewitness to the 19th-century disaster, later wrote about what she witnessed, and her letter was published in “ History of Cosmopolite” by Lorenzo Dow.

“The cries of the fowls and beasts of every species — the cracking of trees falling, and the roaring of the Mississippi — the current of which was retrograde for a few minutes, owing as is supposed, to an irruption (sic) in its bed — formed a scene truly horrible,” Bryan wrote.