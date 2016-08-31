Artists fill alleyways seeking inspiration

To many, a flight of stairs nestled in an alleyway may seem too ordinary to serve as inspiration for art.

Not so for Sharon Wagner.

“I wanted (to paint) something different — something nobody else would think is art,” Wagner said.

So she set up her camper’s chair and canvas across the alley from the stairs and began to paint.

Wagner was there for the “Fourth Friday” art walk event hosted by the Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street group. The event encouraged participants to render often-overlooked scenes in alleyways using their paintbrushes or pencils. Though it was the final “Fourth Friday” event of 2016, it gave dozens of artists reason to spend a Friday evening capturing the essence of downtown Lee’s Summit through art.

“There’s art everywhere,” Wagner said.

Danya Norris, 10, was one of about a dozen students who participated in a sketching class taught by Ivey Zoellers, a substitute art teacher with the Lee’s Summit School District.

She demonstrated sketching a tree and a bird in a tree before allowing her students time to practice.

“How, not what, is something I’m always saying to my students,” Zoellers said. “How is the bird put together? How is the tree bending to the right?”

The lesson seemed to resonate with Danya, who said that breaking the avian figure into shapes made it easier to outline the bird.

Another more experienced artist, Renee Wasinger, also experimented with new methods during the event. Wasinger had set out to paint a scene filled with birch trees, but a sudden rain shower smeared her in-progress work.

Instead of giving up, Wasinger went with the flow of her blending-together colors and transformed the smeared birches into an impressionist scene.

“When doing birch trees, I know exactly how to make them,” Wasinger said, “What’s tricky about this is it’s technical but also emotional.”

The rain, which gave way to sunshine, didn’t ruin Wasinger’s painting or her mood during the final art walk event. Nor did the brief shower discourage many folks, judging by the swarms of people moving through the alleyways amid the many artists and their works.

“It’s nice to make connections with total strangers with a passion for art,” Wasinger said.