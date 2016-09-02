we know
what it means
to work
have too much
work
be out of
work
unable to
work
or stop
working
to love our
work
hate our
work
to work
at playing
play at
working
have people
waiting
to take
our jobs
or dismiss
us
when
usability
ends
keep
changing
moving
upgrading
skills
add another
mile run
yoga hour
power to
control
fresh start
do over
one step
ahead
of
behind
have we
bought
weekly
groceries
lately
repaired
a home
experienced
long illness
tried to
satisfy
customers
or a boss
gambled on
the weather
insider
traders
understood
how it feels
when no
sale
means
no pay
experienced
the routine
of hours
locked at
a computer
screen
or thrill
of work
completed
accomplished
well done
simply over
just begun
most of life
we become
lacerated
by self doubt
without
a job
then
awaken
one morning
informed
to feel
ashamed
for still
working
asked
didnt we
plan well
save enough
whats wrong
with us
why cant
we get
out of
the way
are there
new
definitions
of work
today
is it only
whatever
we are
paid
to do
and must
rest
in
peace
be
postponed
til we
die
or at least
remain
out of sight
how about
wishing it
to each
other
just for
tonight
h.