we know

what it means

to work

have too much

work

be out of

work

unable to

work

or stop

working

to love our

work

hate our

work

to work

at playing

play at

working

have people

waiting

to take

our jobs

or dismiss

us

when

usability

ends

keep

changing

moving

upgrading

skills

add another

mile run

yoga hour

power to

control

fresh start

do over

one step

ahead

of

behind

have we

bought

weekly

groceries

lately

repaired

a home

experienced

long illness

tried to

satisfy

customers

or a boss

gambled on

the weather

insider

traders

understood

how it feels

when no

sale

means

no pay

experienced

the routine

of hours

locked at

a computer

screen

or thrill

of work

completed

accomplished

well done

simply over

just begun

most of life

we become

lacerated

by self doubt

without

a job

then

awaken

one morning

informed

to feel

ashamed

for still

working

asked

didnt we

plan well

save enough

whats wrong

with us

why cant

we get

out of

the way

are there

new

definitions

of work

today

is it only

whatever

we are

paid

to do

and must

rest

in

peace

be

postponed

til we

die

or at least

remain

out of sight

how about

wishing it

to each

other

just for

tonight

h.