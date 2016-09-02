Broncos bear down on Titans

With her team down nine points and a set Tuesday night to Lee’s Summit West, Lee’s Summit North volleyball coach Shelby Hoffman gave the Broncos a sort-of friendly reminder.

“Our coach is telling us, ‘Guys, you have six seniors out on this court and somebody needs to step up,” North’s Ellie DeBacker said. “And we can win this game because we are the better team.”

It still might be debatable whether North or Lee’s Summit West is the better team, but this much is sure: North does have an experienced lineup, and the Broncos used that experience to pull out that game and a three-set victory at the Titans’ field house.

After West took the first set 25-23, North rallied from that hole in the second to win a 28-26 thriller and the match with a 26-24 nail-biter. And after the seniors turned their games up a notch, Hoffman knew the Broncos would be just fine.

“It was someone stepping up; it was all of them, all six and figuring out if they wanted to come back,” Hoffman said. “Their heart played that one out.”

DeBacker is one of those seniors, and at 5-foot-10 she’s also one of the mainstays of the Broncos’ tall starting lineup. West doesn’t have the same size and with only two seniors, not nearly the experience as well.

But the Titans could counter with good serving and defense, and the combination helped them build a 12-3 lead in the second set. Emily Brumley recorded two kills during the run, and Erin Waltz served two aces over the last four points.

“I think my girls played outstanding,” West volleyball coach Jennifer Morgan said. “They were digging balls I didn’t think they were going to get to; they did a nice job of hitting around the block. We worked on some things that we thought would work against them and I think we executed decently.”

Another thing the Broncos had to battle, DeBacker said, was the large and noisy crowd gathered for the Titans’ home opener.

“I think we were just in our heads the whole game,” DeBacker said. “I think with all the fans here, with our student section and their student section just screaming, I think we were all in our heads. Getting ourselves out of our heads that’s what really helped us get this win.”

North cut the lead with a 6-0 run that included kills by DeBacker and fellow senior Mandy Kilgore, and the Broncos eventually took a 24-21 lead with a 3-0 run polished off by a kill from another senior, 6-0 outside hitter Aubree Bell.

West battled back, getting a kill from Waltz to tie it 24-24 and scoring off a block from Miana Wallace to go up 26-25. But the Broncos scored the last three points, two of them on West errors.

The final set ended the same way. North built a 21-17 lead before the Titans came back to go up and have the serve up 24-23. DeBacker dropped a shot over the net for the tie, and the Broncos got their final points on two more Titans mistakes.

“They’re kids,” Morgan said. “They make mistakes and we’re going to learn and grow from that, and I expect nothing but great things from this team.”

Waltz had 12 kills and Brumley had 11 to lead the Titans, who fell to 2-1 with the loss. Waltz was also 20 for 20 serving with five aces.

Bell’s 17 kills led North, which improved to 2-2. Kilgore and DeBacker had eight kills apiece.