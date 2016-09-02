SCA girls golf team starts off strong

The Summit Christian Academy girls golf team started its season with two impressive performances.

SCA opened its season with a second-place finish Aug. 19 in the Ray-Pec Invitational Scramble Tournament held at the Country Creek Golf Course in Pleasant Hill.

With over 50 scramble teams participating from 19 Kansas City Metro schools, the Eagles’ team shot a combined score of 164, just 3 shots more than Notre Dame de Sion, which clenched this year’s title. Both SCA scramble pairings medaled in the event, with seniors Carlie Queen and Sarah Blumer placing second overall with a score of 77, an improvement from last year’s fourth-place finish. Seniors Gabi Bagunu and Noelle Miller placed seventh overall with a score of 87.

“It was an incredible way to start our season,” said SCA varsity head coach Christie Queen. “Our team’s overall skill level has gotten stronger. This tournament is evidence we are improving as we continue building towards Districts.”

SCA also competed in the Liberty North Invitational, where the Eagles placed 10th out of 25 teams with a score of 432. Queen shot a 90 and placed in the top 15.

The Eagles golf team will compete again Sept. 6 in the Blue Springs South Invitational.