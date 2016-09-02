Tigers rally, save victory over Broncos

Maybe a lest-rested goalkeeper makes that save. Or maybe not. Lee’s Summit soccer coach Dave Wiebenga wouldn’t say.

But Wiebenga, or anyone else who watched the Tigers’5-2 victory Wednesday night over Lee’s Summit North at Bud Hertzog Stadium could say was that Tigers goal Lucas Carter’s smothering save on a Broncos breakaway in the second half proved pivotal.

Carter is the Tigers’ second-half goalie, and he had been in the net not quite 20 minutes when North’s Brennen Larson streaked down the left side of the field on a breakaway. Zane Daugherty was racing down the other side and Larson fired a quick pass to him just in front of the goal.

Daugherty had a point-blank shot, Carter smothered it after shooting across his line, and the Tigers still had the one-goal lead they fought for after rallying from a goal down in the first half.

“When he kicked that ball I saw what he was doing,” Carter said. “So I kind of slid over so if I needed to I could jump out farther to get the ball. And when he hit that ball it was just instinct. Just hands straight to the ball.”

Would those instincts have been as sharp had Carter been the starter? Perhaps. But the Tigers’ two-goalie platoon, with Austin Hardy taking the first half and Carter the second half, worked well last season and Wiebenga saw no reason to alter it. Because both seniors have been so solid in the net, Wiebenga is loath to say a fresher Carter may have an advantage over a wearier Hardy.

“We are in such a blessed situation in our goalkeeping with Austin and Lucas,” Wiebenga said. “Both of those kids do a fantastic job. Austin made the saves he needed to make in the first half, and Lucas comes in and does the same thing.”

Lee’s Summit North, 4-1 overall and 1-1 in the Suburban Gold Conference, tested both Hardy and Carter with a fast-paced attack, and in the first half it worked well for the Broncos, who kept the pressure up on the Tigers and dominated possession the first 40 minutes.

Lee’s Summit struck first on one of its few early opportunities when Bailey Oelberg flicked a shot over North goalie Colin Dooley about nine minutes in. North responded with two set-piece goals from Mitchell Petersen, the first a header off a corner kick with 22 minutes left in the half, the second on a shot he slid in following a free kick six minutes later.

“The first half we really struggled with it,” Carter said of North’s quickness. “I think we got caught off-guard a little bit, so we were kind of flustered and didn’t really know what to do.”

What Wiebenga did was make some adjustments, such as moving defender Jake Renetzky up with Luke Gutierrez to mark Parker Moon, the Broncos’ major scoring threat. Moon had fewer touches around the goal in the second half, and the Tigers countered the counters more effectively.

“We felt like we outplayed them in the first half and didn’t have anything to show for it,” Lee’s Summit North coach Ryan Kelley said. “Coming out in the second half our guys just didn’t have it and for whatever reason started playing a little too individually. A lot of that credit goes to Lee’s Summit. They did a phenomenal job of adjusting in the second half.”

Lee’s Summit tied it 2-2 on a charging shot by Nick Froelich five minutes before the half, and took the lead eight minutes in to the second half on a leaping header by Keenan Johnson.

A few minutes later, Carter would preserve that lead.

“I didn’t see the goalie in there at all,” Kelley said. “I thought we were good and then he just came from nowhere and made a phenomenal save. He was a big difference in the second half.”

Austin Rowe scored off an assist from Oelberg on the end line with 19 minutes to make it 4-2, and Riley Wilson punched in another goal in the final seconds. And Wiebenga learned more about the resilience of his young Tigers, who improved to 4-0 overall and in the conference with the win.

“I’m very excited about the character we have and the heart and the determination those kids showed,” Wiebenga said. “That fight will take them a long way this year.”