On 86th birthday, woman proved she still has zip

June Dewsberry was injured while having an adventure on her 86th birthday at a zip line park. She said her broken leg came when she tripped on a shoelace. It could happen anywhere to anyone, she said.

“The more you move the better,” Buss said. “However you make that happen.”

Buss said appropriate activities depend on individuals underlying medical conditions, their balance, vision and muscular strength, medications and orthopedic issues. If someone is going to undertake a particularly strenuous activity, they should first consult with their physician, she said.

Everyone should exercise, she said.

Mary Buss, a physician with Saint Luke’s Internal Medicine who specializes in geriatrics at Saint Luke’s Hospital East, said there’s no “one size fits all” for how much exercise or what activities you should do as you age.

But that’s not what one expert thinks.

There may be a killjoy who thinks an older person ought to stay in their rocker. Or at least stay off zip lines.

June Dewsberry had a great birthday with an unfortunate twist at the end.

On Aug. 26, her 86th birthday, she went zip-lining at Zip KC, an adventure park in Bonner Springs. Clipped below a set of rollers, she slid along a cable suspended high in the trees.

“By 86 you need to empty your bucket list, or it might be too late,” Dewsberry said.

She’d been thinking about doing a zip line for about 10 years, she said, but when she saw her daughter and son-in-law, Elise and Stephen Green of California, post their experience zipping on Catalina Island, that was it. She decided that would be her next thrill.

Dewsberry, a resident of John Knox Village, has led an interesting life.

She grew up in India, the daugter of missionaries. Her father was the administrator of a hospital for leprosy patients.

She earned a nursing degree, practiced pediatrics and obstetrics, taught nursing at Toronto General Hospital and has lived in countries around the world with her husband of 63 years, Art Dewsberry.

At age 73 she hiked to the bottom of the Grand Canyon and hiked back up. She said she’s always been “a bit of a jock” and now walks a lot, does weight training and yoga.

“I do all kinds of unusual things; it’s in my blood,” Dewsberry said.

A damp start

It was cloudy and damp on her birthday, and Dewsberry and family were thankful that the rain quit that morning. Arriving at the gear shack at Zip KC, they met tour guide Rebecca Kean, who would go along them.

Kean said she knows of only a couple of other people around Dewsberry’s age who’ve gone zipping, adding that she hopes to do it herself at that age.

Dewsberry, her daughter, son-in-law, granddaughter and her granddaughter’s boyfriend were to fly on four zip lines, progressively longer and higher. Art Dewsberry opted to stay home.

Kean helped them adjust the harnesses, explaining that the setup is very secure, with multiple lanyards for safety. She said she’d be with them for each section of the adventure and that they were free to stop at any point in the trip. She coached them on where to stow personal belongings like phones.

“It’s a really terrible thing to lose your keys out in the forest,” Kean said.

“That’s my something new,” Dewsberry said. “I always say when you’re older you should be learning something new every day.”

Mental calisthenics keep the brain healthy, she said.

Rebecca Green, Dewsberry’s granddaughter, took a deep breath as they stepped into safety harnesses at the Zip KC gear shack.

She wasn’t sure she wanted to go swooping through the forest.

“Do you feel better, all hooked up?” Dewsberry asked.

“It feels like a security blanket,” Green answered.

After a bus ride up a muddy, gravel lane up into the steep hills of Zip KC’s woodland acres, the group made the short walk to the first takeoff platform. Getting off the bus, Kean warned them to avoid poison ivy — and Sasquatch.

A Kansas City television station Fox 4 Kansas City cameraman joined the group to video Dewsberry’s escapade.

The cameraman wired her for sound, telling her to feel free to talk to him, but no cursing.

“Can I cuss in Hindi?” asked Dewsberry, smiling, who had learned that language as a child.

Dewsberry had plenty of inspiration to take the plunge: She had made her adventure a fundraiser for the John Knox Village Foundation, with funds to be used for supporting the Hobby Hut, a woodworking shop for residents, and its fitness center. She took pledges from other residents.

“If I chicken out, they’re off the hook. I’m not going to chicken out,” Dewsberry said.

Snapped onto the cable, Dewsberry lifted her legs and sailed toward the elevated platform about 75 yards away, where another guide helped her land. Her granddaughter and the others followed.

“How was it Grandma?” Green asked.

“It was great; it was wonderful,” Dewsberry said.

The next leg was higher, longer faster. Dewsberry stepped off the platform and quickly became a shrinking figure disappearing into the trees.

While her family waited, Kean radioed the other guide, asking if the path was clear. For a moment there was no reply.

Next the Walkie-talkie crackled, and the message came through: Dewsberry had hurt her ankle

They were going to need to get help to bring her back down the hill.

Did her family want zip over and wait with her? They each zipped to the next platform to comfort her while the guides sought assistance. An ambulance took Dewsberry to the hospital.

In a phone interview wearly this week, Dewsberry revealed the end of her adventure.

“It didn’t have anything to do with the zip line,” Dewsberry said. “I was walking on the trail.”

She caught her shoelace on a root and fell.

She has three fractures, and is waiting at home for the swelling to go down. She’ll go in for surgery to repair her leg.

It took a couple of hours to bring her off the trail, because it was too narrow for vehicles, she said. The emergency crew used an all-terrain vehicle part of the way, but she was carried out in a sling with firefighters on each side.

“I looked like a hot dog in a bun,” Dewsberry said.

Dewsberry said she still was happy with Zip KC and would be willing to take another zip-line adventure.

But not next year, she said, as she’s already got another idea in mind for her 87th birthday.

“There’s this indoor skydiving...” she said.