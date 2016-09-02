Summit Waves goes to the dogs

The last pool party of the year is going to the dogs.

The annual off-leash play-and-swim party for dogs at Summit Waves is coming Sept. 6, after the water park is closed to humans.

Dogs will be allowed to dive, splash, swim and play in groups divided between large and small dogs.

No humans are allowed to take a dip, but they can be at poolside with their pooches.

Dogs under 40 pounds will swim from 5:30 to 6 p.m. and dogs over 40 pounds will swim from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The cost is $2 per dog, Summit Waves is at 120 SW Blue Parkway.

All dogs must have current rabies shots and all vaccines as required by law. Rabies tags and current city tax tags must be worn and displayed by all dogs at all times.

Dogs known to exhibit fierce, aggressive or dangerous behavior are not permitted. Each dog must have a handler.

Children under the age of 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Dogs may not be left unattended or out of sight range and must be maintained under voice at all times. Dogs must be leashed while on park premises until inside the pool area.

For more information, call Lee’s Summit Parks & Recreation at 816-969-1500.