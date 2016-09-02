Moreno’s company ordered to pay debt

A roofing business, Bull Contracting, belonging to Lee’s Summit Councilman Chris Moreno and a partner, has been ruled in default regarding a breach of contract lawsuit and ordered to pay a debt, plus interest.

Jackson County Circuit Judge Marco Roldan on Tuesday ordered Moreno and Kenneth F. Eastland to pay $33,819 and accrued interest in the amount of $2,081.

Bull Contracting was sued earlier this year by SRS Distribution, which alleged the company failed to pay for materials and services. The judge found Moreno and Eastland in default after they failed to appear in court or provide a plea answering a summons within the 30 day period allowed.

Moreno gave this statement regarding the judgment:

“I am not the first business owner to take a loss, close the doors, and start over. This has absolutely nothing to do with my current business or my role as city councilman.... I remain honored that more voters elected me in 2016 with more votes than any council candidate across the city. I look forward continuing to deliver results for my constituents, and all of Lee’s Summit.”