Trail connector provides shortcut for Legacy loop

The four-plus- mile loop around Legacy Park is a little long for a family pushing a stroller. Or maybe a guy who hasn’t jogged in years.

Lee’s Summit Parks and Recreation has started a $50,000 improvement to build a connection that goes from near the girls softball venue to the Legacy Park Trail, where it runs on the eastern edge of the park. This will enable people to take a shorter route.

During the Aug. 24 park board meeting, Parks Administrator Tom Lovell informed the parks board that work is beginning on the trail, located on Blackwell Parkway.

He explained that it will help those who might feel stuck on the longer route.

“People want to get off the trail,” Lovell said. “Sometimes they’re taking on more than they expected.”

The trail had been budgeted by the park board last year, but it was delayed by scheduling with other projects.

The connector at Legacy Park Shelter No. 3, where the Dyke Playground is located, will provide a spot with parking and a “bail out” for Legacy Park Trail users. It is accessed by taking Legacy Park Drive to the shelter.

Steve Casey, superintendent of park planning and construction, said the central location allows trail users to loop to the north end of the park or around a pond to the south.

The main trail loop is approx 4.85 miles. According to measurements from aerial photography, Casey said, the north loop from the new trailhead would be about 4.4 miles. Choosing the south loop around the lake would be about 3.6 miles. There is a two-mile loop from the new trailhead around to the south end of the park, up to the amphitheater and community center, and through a short segment of Legacy Park drive back to the trailhead.

He said that even though there is no trail out on Legacy Park Drive, the road is used a lot by bicyclists, walkers and joggers.

“(There are) a lot more options and access to parking with restrooms,” Casey said.