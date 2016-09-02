Lee’s Summit is a better place thanks to Chamber’s Nancy Bruns

Nowadays, Nancy Bruns can sit back and enjoy some coffee at Whistle Stop Coffee & Mercantile, mere feet from where she spent the last 15-plus years as the head of the Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce, unfettered by any worries in the world.

Sure, she could pop over for coffee before. But not in the same way. Now retired, she can relax, carefree of all the bustling activity around her. Or, she can hit a downtown happy hour. Or go on vacation any darn time she pleases (well, that really never seemed to be an issue before).

OK, OK. She’s already had her roast.

To say that Bruns, now a few months into retirement, left a lasting legacy in Lee’s Summit could be the understatement of the year.

Bruns went out on top. Just as she had planned to do. And retired when she wanted to. Just as she had planned to do.

What makes that simple fact unique is that legacies are sometimes a tricky thing to control. And they can be even more elusive the longer you sit in that big chair. Bruns sat in that big chair for 15 1/2 years.

Day by day, week by week, she had to endure the highs and lows of Chamber work. The new members. The ribbon cuttings. Staff and board turnover. Challenging council meetings. Contentious elections. Keeping long-term members happy. And constantly answering that question, “Why should I be a member of the Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce?”

Hell, I think Nancy answered that question each and every day of her tenure.

When she looks back now, though, she simply sees in the rearview mirror (and rightfully so) what all leaders want to see when their time is up – advancement of the organization.

“I would like to think I left the Chamber in a whole lot better place than I found it,” Nancy said, even months after her retirement greeting well-wishers and old friends as they pass by at the coffee shop. “That should be our collective goal in this community.”

Now there’s a novel idea: leaving this place better than we found it. Some leaders in Lee’s Summit can claim that. Others, unfortunately, cannot.

For Nancy Bruns, reaching the pinnacle of 1,000 members is just the starting point when examining her Chamber vita. Under her tenure, the Lee’s Summit Chamber underwent massive office, membership and staff expansions and doubled its budget, adding key community members to the board and executive committees, upping the ante on Chamber legislative influence and taking the Chamber brand from that of the familiar “social club” designation to a significant business and legislative organization.

All the while, not losing sight of – and in fact ever-increasing – its mission to be an advocate for business in Lee’s Summit.

“The role of the Lee’s Summit Chamber is and should always be to support the business community and make sure issues that affect them are handled properly,” Bruns said.

You would be hard-pressed to argue that wasn’t priority No. 1 under Bruns as president of the Chamber.

While enjoying retirement, Bruns can hang her hat on some major Chamber victories in her time – most notably the Lee’s Summit Municipal Airport expansion and the prestigious 5-star U.S. Chamber accreditation. At that time in early 2014, of the more than 7,500 chambers across the United States, only 81 had achieved this highest certification.

When you look around Missouri, you see and hear about other communities that are cramped with challenges between their downtowns, chambers and city halls. Bruns’ ability to wade those waters in Lee’s Summit truly made her an exceptional leader.

Part deft communicator, part devil’s advocate, spanning caring and tough love, and, always, adding a dash of humor, Bruns had a way of defusing a situation while not alienating or isolating.

So how does she hope to be remembered?

“An honest, caring, community-building person. That would be it, I hope,” Bruns said, taking in a hug from a passer-by. “That I was in it for Lee’s Summit.”

Can’t argue that a bit, Nancy. Business here is better for having had you at the helm. That’s one legacy that will never fade.

Lee’s Summit resident John Beaudoin writes about city and civic issues, people and personalities around town. Reach him at johnbeaudoin4@gmail.com.