Contra Software’s app merges film, fashion and technolgy

Chris Palmer has always had an interest in technology; he worked in the IT field for IBM for 11 years.

Palmer has also been keen on the film and fashion industry.

The founder and president of Lee’s Summit-based Contra Software wanted to find a way to merge his passions into a product.

Enter into the fray Wardy, an app developed by Contra. The production studio software and app for film and TV costume designers was released in 2015. It’s free; however it’s only available to approved professionals of the industry.

The app allows costume designers and stylists working on television and movie productions to connect with fashion designers, brands and retailers.

The niche product has served the staff at Contra well. The business has grown, and perks have included hosting a pre-Emmy party for an award-winning costume designer.

Currently, Contra has about 450 users.

“We’re making great strides getting our product into the hands of people that are making the TV and film industry what it is today,” Palmer said.

One of those people is Jenny Eagan, a costume designer who has won a Costume Designers Guild Award for her work on HBO’s “True Detective,” and the Netflix film “Beasts of No Nation.”

Eagan is also known in the industry for her work on “No Country for Old Men,” “Catch Me If You Can,” and “Iron Man 2.”

Some of her recent work includes the George Clooney-produced “Our Brand is Crisis” with Sandra Bullock and Billy Bob Thornton, and “Olive Kitteridge,” an HBO miniseries that starred Oscar-winner Frances McDormand of “Fargo” fame.

The Contra leadership team hosted a pre-Emmy party for Eagan, a Kansas City native, last year. She thinks highly of the app.

“What makes Wardy unlike anything else out there is how they’ve merged the world of production and fashion into one unique platform,” she said.

“I like the fact that there is new technology aspiring to help me and other costume designers, while at the same time creating new opportunities and enhanced exposure for fashion designers.”

Palmer isn’t alone in his quest to change the dynamics of the costume design industry. Among the 11 or so employees at Contra is Matt Krentz, an accomplished independent filmmaker who is the company’s vice president of marketing.

“Matt has a lot of connections on the ground,” Palmer said.

A former attorney is on staff as well.

“Everything about a production is very guarded,” Palmer said. “We don’t want something to be ruined because someone got their hands on a script. There is a lot of legal work to be done.”

Denise Wingate, a veteran costume designer, has been in the Costume Designers Guild for nearly a quarter of a century. Her credits include “Melrose Place,” “Wedding Crashers,” and “Hall Pass. She has praise for the app.

Before, designers such as Eagan and Wingate used spreadsheets or archaic software to do their jobs. Wardy allows them to better organize information in one place and share it with members of their design team.

“I am so excited about this program,” Wingate said. “This is really, really, really great. Wardy is a game changer.”

In about a month, Contra plans to announce the opening of Club Contra, a shared marketplace of ideas and space at Contra’s office in the New Longview area of Lee’s Summit.

While there will be a yearly membership fee, use of the space will be free. The plan is to share some of the knowledge the company’s principals have gained.

“We wanted to branch out and share some of our experiences...and do something exciting in Lee’s Summit,” Palmer said.