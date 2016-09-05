School district vows to diversify staff

The Lee’s Summit School District, in its newest long-term strategic plan, is vowing to diversify its staff.

Last month, the board of education approved the five-year plan, named “Destination 2021” in reference to the year it will expire. The plan proposes specific goals in five broad categories, including one in which the district vows to increase the number of minorities it employs.

“We want to make sure our students are connecting with adults,” said Kevin Daniel, an associate superintendent with the district.

“We need to have a diverse staff to identify and connect with our diverse students. That provides a great oppportunity for role models in that area as well.”

The strategic plan, which can be found on the district’s website, calls for increasing gender and ethnic diversity by 10 percent among staff members each year, beginning with the 2017–2018 school year.

Adding a recruitment fair, including language on job postings that encourages diverse applicants and hiring a consultant with expertise in diversity recruitment are three methods put forth in the plan to achieve more diversity.

Daniel said diversifying has long been a goal of the district, but this marks the first push of its kind with a quantitative benchmark attached.

“The strategic plan is really all about meeting the needs of our unique students,” Daniel said.

Other goals outlined in the plan are to bolster student connectedness, meet academic targets, enhance professional learning opportunities for teachers and encourage more community members to donate time to school-related programs.

Daniel pointed to evidence that students participating in extracurricular activities perform better academically as reason to pursue student connectedness.

“We really want to see every student in our district connected to something,” Daniel said. “I think it takes a group of committed adults to make that happen.”

Another goal calls for cohesive governance by the board and superintendent.

Interim Superintendent David Benson officially began his tenure Sept. 1.

“He’s starting to review (the strategic plan),” Daniel said. “Then he’ll have some say-so as to how we’re going to move forward.”

Benson is expected to serve as interim superintendent for the 2016–2017 school year. The board will meet Sept. 8 at 4 p.m. to discuss parameters for the search for a permanent superintendent.

Daniel said about 120 stakeholders, both within and out of the district, provided input in the drafting of the strategic plan.

He added former superintendent David McGehee’s resignation in June will not significantly impact its implementation.

“We had so many stakeholders involved in the process,” Daniel said. “This plan will be able to move forward because of that stakeholder involvement.”