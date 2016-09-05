Dinosaurs and fireworks rule at Powell Gardens

6–10 p.m. — GLOW Jack-O-Lantern Festival, where more than 700 hand-carved pumpkins are expected to light the trails through the gardens.

Oct. 3 — Last day to see the Jurassic Garden exhibit

Luca Jaccarino ran down a slight incline and into lush greenway, tracing a wide arc in the immediate path of a seemingly charging Tyrannosaurus rex.

It could have been a scene out of the latest installment of the “Jurassic Park” movies. Instead Luca, 7, was enjoying the Jurassic Garden — a 2016 exhibit at Powell Gardens in Kingsville that includes model dinosaurs scattered throughout the sprawling grounds.

The site hosted its annual Booms & Blooms Festival Saturday. The event, typically held to celebrate the Fourth of July, was rescheduled to September due to inclement weather two months ago.

The postponement, though, didn’t hurt attendance numbers, with nearly 4,000 people coming out for the flora and fireworks.

And many of the children were delighted to see the dinosaurs.

“The kids love the dinosaurs,” said Derek Foland of Lee’s Summit.

Foland said he most enjoys the tranquility that can be found at Powell Gardens, with its many private alcoves partitioned off by trees.

“The way it’s laid out, you don’t see a lot of other people even if they’re here,” Foland said.

Karen Daugherty, of Pleasant Hill, said the music and dinosaurs created a unique festival atmosphere, and cool weather made for a more enjoyable lead-up to the fireworks than some previous Fourth of July events she’s attended.

Theresa Ferguson, who works for the Pleasant Hill School District, said she most enjoyed the edible flowers at the Heartland Harvest Garden.

Ferguson said the nasturtiums tasted like radishes, and a Mexican cucumber, also known as a sour gherkin, that she sampled tasted more like a watermelon to her.

As the sun set, the thousands at the garden hunkered down along the bank of a lake whose green surface from algae lit up as the first fireworks were set off.

On a far-off hill, a dinosaur roamed with a handful of its babies in its wake.