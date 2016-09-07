Summit Christian outmuscles another opponent

Summit Christian Academy football coach Dalton Vann says his team is growing up and growing more physical, and it’s all happening up front.

For the second straight game SCA crushed an opponent Friday night, this time routing Lafayette County 42-6 on the Eagles’ home field. After starting off the season with a loss, SCA is now 2-1 and Vann said the improved line play is a big reason why.

“The guys up front, they’re making us so much better now,” Vann said. “They are doing their jobs and it’s fun to watch.

SCA’s linemen – seniors Eric Lind, Adam Lucht, Caden Robinson and Benaiah Kilen along with juniors Trenton Holloway, Jalen Nash, and Jack Shoemake – have been both stifling the opponent’s attack and paving the way for the Eagles’ high-powered offense. The Eagles racked up 418 total yards against Lafayette County, and Vann said the improved line play has helped them become more diversified in the offense.

“That’s so pleasing as a football coach to know you’re going to compete with the other team’s physicality,” Vann said. “And then when you have skill players like we have, and a quarterback like we have, then your chances are pretty good.”

That quarterback, senior Sam Huckabee, had enough protection to complete 11 of 18 passes for 214 yards and a touchdown. Huckabee also ran for 90 yards and another TD, while running backs Jon Scire and Brett Campbell also ran for scores.

But the star against Lafayette County was wide receiver Zach McConnell, who caught 10 passes for 200 yards and what Vann called the Eagles’ biggest touchdown of the game.

Lafayette County, 1-2, trailed 21-6 when a long return on the opening kickoff of the second half put the Huskers inside SCA’s 10-yard line. Huckabee, playing safety, intercepted a pass at the 3 and on the next play connected with McConnell for a 97-yard touchdown pass.

“Coach (Preston) McConnell and I said we’re going for it,” Vann said. “A defense wouldn’t be thinking about you throwing a bomb out of your end zone.”

Just another sign of a maturing team.

Summit Christian returns to Crossroads Conference play Friday night with a game at Sherwood.

BRONCOS LOSE: Lee’s Summit North couldn’t overcome a 21-0 first-quarter deficit and lost to Blue Springs South 31-13 on the Jaguars home field.

Quarterback Caleb Aston threw for 183 yards and scored two rushing touchdowns for the Broncos, who fell to 0-3 overall and in the Suburban Gold Conference. Da’Ron Davis had nine catches for 113 yards.