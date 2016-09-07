Titan girls form a perfect pack

They call it the Wolf Pack, and the Lee’s Summit West girls used it Saturday morning to achieve the cross country equivalent of bowling a 300 game.

West had the first six runners across the finish line – and nine of the first 15 – as the Titans dominated the girls race in Lee’s Summit North’s Solsberg Invitational at Lake Jacomo. Sweeping the top five gave the Titans a team score of 15 points - the lowest total possible – and served as an indication of how dominating they can be when they can bunch together at the front of a race.

“It’s usually one of our team goals,” West senior Alex Marko said. “It’s when you kind of group up as a team and you kind of push each other. It was really awesome and it’s helpful when your teammates are right there pushing you forward.”

Marko pushed to the front early on the hilly 5-kilometer course and won going away in 19 minutes, 58.5 seconds. Marko usually likes to hang back at first, but with so many other Titans up front, she decided she had to be up there, too.

“Usually I start out slower and then work my way through, but today I decided to get up there at the front at the beginning,” Marko said. “I kind of worked off my teammates and then I got up there, got a good pace and got going.”

West teammates Amanda Berkstresser and Addie Mathis followed Marko about 43 seconds later, with Berkstresser beating Mathis at the line for second. Claire Schlicht and Riley Lourens rounded out the team score, and Jana Shawver was right behind them in sixth.

West girls coach Jesse Griffin didn’t know if his team would be so dominant in just the second meet of the season, but still he wasn’t too surprised. Griffin, who led the Titans to the Class 5 girls track state title last spring, said this squad was the deepest he’s ever had.

“The depth we have developed has started to show up,” Griffin said. “We’re probably 14 to 16 deep right now and any of those girls in the teens could possibly step up into our top five.”

And that depth is forging the Titans’ Wolf Pack mentality.

“There’s a team chemistry that’s starting to be built, even with the competition for each spot that they are starting to work together, and they are cognizant of those other girls around them, “Griffin said. “They’re using each other’s energy and they’re able to perform at a higher level as a group.”

Sydney Allen of Lee’s Summit North was the first non-Titan across the finish line in seventh, and she led the Broncos to second in the team standings with 63 points. Lee’s Summit, led by Addie King’s 20th-place finish, was sixth in the seven-team field with 151 points.

West also won the boys team title with 29 points, followed by North with 39. North junior Matt Reis won the boys race in 16:42.20 and his identical twin brother Drew took third in 16:49.50, with West’s David Treece sandwiched in between at 16:47.20.

“I just stayed with the top guys and kicked it in at the end,” Matt Reis said. “I felt pretty good throughout the race.”

Lee’s Summit finished fifth with 151 points, led by Layne Breneman’s 22nd-place finish.