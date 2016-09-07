Broncos to honor military at Friday’s football game

Lee’s Summit North High School will recognize those who are serving or who have served our country with a Military Recognition Night during its game Friday night against Lee’s Summit West.

All active duty, retired military, guardsmen, reservists as well as veterans will be admitted free to the game at Broncos Stadium. Each branch of the military (Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and Coast Guard) will be recognized during a ceremony starting at 6:40 p.m. All current and former military members will be invited to walk out on the field and be recognized with their branch of service. Uniforms are optional.

The Missouri Army National Guard will have Humvees on display.

The game is set to kick off at 7 p.m. North will be looking for its first win of the season while West, 1-2, wil try to bounce back from two consecutive losses.