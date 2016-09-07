Tigers’ defense something to talk about

Zavian Hill’s phone surely blew up again Friday night, but this time in a good way.

Hill plays cornerback and free safety for a Lee’s Summit defense that was much maligned after giving up 524 yards and 57 points three weeks ago in the Tigers’ season-opener. But after turning in a second straight solid effort in the Tigers’ 45-27 victory over Fort Osage at Bud Hertzog Stadium, Hill and his teammates are now earning more praise than scorn, both in person and on line.

“We took that very hard on us, everybody on social media telling us that the defense isn’t that good,” Hill said of that 57-43 loss at Blue Springs. “We were going pretty tough in practices and every week from now on we’re going tough.”

Lee’s Summit, 2-1, toughened up the next week and held Park Hill to 174 total yards and 13 points. And while Fort Osage managed more points and yards (293), the Indians never mounted a sustained drive. Three of their touchdowns were set up by Tiger turnovers and two of them came long after the game was decided.

Lee’s Summit coach Eric Thomas expected all along that the defense would be good, which is why he now looks at that first week as something of an anomaly. It was Blue Springs, after all, and Thomas said the Tigers didn’t look that bad until the second day of the weather-interrupted game.

“Blue Springs is going to become the look of we just played bad,” Thomas said. “I think what you’ve seen the last two weeks is what we expected out of our defense from the beginning. This is the normal for our defense. This is what I think it’s going to be.”

Lee’s Summit’s offense has lived up to expectations since the start of the seasons and that continued against Fort Osage. Quarterback Dalton Hill threw for 253 of the Tigers’ 454 total yards and four touchdowns, three of them to junior wide receiver Somaj Brewer. Hill also rushed for another two TDs.

Dalton Hill’s third TD pass came on a perfectly-executed two-minute drill, which came after Zavian Hill turned in the defense’s biggest play of the game.

Fort Osage, 0-3 and last season’s Class 5 state champion, trailed only 22-13 in the closing minutes of the first half when the Tigers were forced to punt. Indians quarterback Ty Baker, a sophomore replacing graduated Simone Award winner Skylar Thompson, threw a pass that landed in the arms of Zavier Hill and gave Lee’s Summit the ball on its 23 with 39 seconds before halftime.

“Our coaches said we needed the ball back before half,” Zavian Hill said. “So I just tried to do whatever I could to get the ball back for us.”

Dalton Hill wasted little time after getting the ball back. He connected with Sam Buckner for a 56-yard pass on his fourth attempt and then found Brewer in the right corner of the end zone for a 5-yard score with four seconds left.

“Every week on our Wednesday practices we work on our two-minute drill, so we’re prepared for situations like that,” Dalton Hill said. “Coach (Thomas) puts us in positions where we can make plays like that and get a drive like that to end the half.”

Lee’s Summit took the opening kickoff in the third quarter and put the game out of reach with a 10-play, 69-yard drive that ended with Dalton Hill’s third TD-pass to Brewer. A 30-yard field goal by Conner Johnston and Dalton Hill’s 17-yard TD run shortly after a Fort Osage fumble upped the lead to 45-14.

Dalton Hill’s first TD pass was a 7-yarder to Bucker on the Tigers’ opening drive of the game. He ran in a two-point conversion and then scored on a 27-yard carry in the first quarter and connected with Brewer for an 18-yard TD pass early in the second quarter.

“Dalton is one of the best quarterbacks in the city and I think you’re seeing that now,” Thomas said. “He can run it, he can throw it … He’s a great leader.”

And he also has a stout defense to back him up, one Thomas expects to draw more raves as the season progresses.

“They just continue to get better,” Thomas said. “They just go back to work each week and continue to grow.”