Marie Snider, whose writings on aging served to empower, dies at 89

A book of Marie Snider’s columns, “This Side of 60,” may be published before the service, according to Snider’s daughter, Vada Snider.

Memorials may be made to Bethel College Mennonite Church; to the Howard Snider Scholarship Fund at Bethel College; or to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice. In care of Petersen Funeral Home, 215 N. Main Street, Newton, KS, 67114.

A celebration of life service will take place at 4 p.m. Sept. 15, at Bethel College Mennonite Church, 2600 College Ave., North Newton, Kan.

Marie Snider, whose columns on aging gracefully reached thousands of readers across the U.S., was able to heed her own advice right up to the end of her life.

The woman behind “This Side of 60,” which at one point was published in 70 newspapers, died Aug. 30 in her home in North Newton, Kan., at the age of 89.

Her writing served to empower her readers to shed ageist stereotypes and adopt a positive and productive attitude in mid- and late-life.

“One of the amazing things about Mom,” said daughter Vada Snider, “is that she continued to adapt and always was able to come back around to a positive place.”

Marie Snider won numerous national awards for healthcare communications, including the prestigious MacEachern Award. She earned a master’s degree in communications in her 50s and explored sex roles in comic strips over a period of decades for her thesis.

She appeared on the television show “To Tell the Truth” as “the real Marie Snider” in 1980.

She wrote her final column 10 weeks ago, just before a serious infection developed that would eventually take her life.

The column, titled “People should be more like dogs,” was an exploration of the canine companions she had throughout her life, and how their embracing attitudes never failed to lift her up.

But she also slipped in a few words on their qualities that she clearly valued in people as well — qualities she espoused during her 24-year career as a columnist.

“One more thing — and this is important — dogs will never become ageist,” Snider wrote. “They don’t care if you are 9 or 90. They will love you just as you are.”

Ageism — a form of prejudiced treatment based on a person’s age — affects many American workers, and according to one study by economists at the University of California at Irvine and Tulane University, those affected are more often women.

But Marie Snider’s writings, and the way she lived her life, served to defy ageism and the stereotypes associated with old age.

“A lot of times we have such ingrained bad attitudes. We really make our own selves less empowered through our thoughts,” Vada Snider said. “I think you can do anything at any age.”

In her final 10 weeks, when her infection kept her bedridden in her home, Marie Snider remained as active as possible.

She played Trivial Pursuit with her family. She offered affirmation and gratitude to the hospice caretakers whose work she so valued. And she even helped to whittle down her hundreds of columns for a collection, which Vada Snider said could be published before a Sept. 15 celebration of life.

About 215 columns made a preliminary cut, and friends and family members visiting the Snider home in those final 10 weeks read the printed columns aloud to Marie Snider, who would then decide if a column was worthy of inclusion in the book.

“She was in the hospice bed for 10 weeks, and even during that time she enjoyed talking with people,” Vada Snider said. “She always adapted.”

In a 2011 column, Marie Snider wrote of the rebirth that occurs every spring. She recalled a lilac bush whose fragrance she enjoyed as a girl. She quoted from Walt Whitman’s poem, “When Lilacs Last in the Dooryard Bloom’d” and wrote how the poet was referring to Abraham Lincoln’s death, at the time 146 years in the past.

Yet still the world remembered, she wrote.

“That’s the way it is with death and tragedy. It never goes away. It stays with us forever. And each returning lilac season, we have to remember,” Marie Snider wrote.

“You can measure your life out in any way you choose. You can measure it in cherry blossoms. Or Christmas trees. Or apple crops. But when you come right down to it, there might not be a better way than by lilac seasons.”