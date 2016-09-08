West side (downtown that is) hopping with activity

My dear friend Mariam Cameron used to refer to the west side of downtown Lee’s Summit as the “other side of the tracks.”

I always chuckled because there’s such an odd, even perhaps sordid, connotation to that phrase. Of course, Mariam said it in jest when referring to “her” side of downtown where she owned Mariam’s Memories antique and gift shop for many years.

What’s funny is, many don’t mind a bit being from or referred to as “that side of the tracks.” Heck, ask Sue Pfeiffer, longtime owner of Do Drop Inn, if she minds being on the west side. Or Langsford Funeral Home. Or Five Petals flower shop. Or even The Exit Room.

Fact of the matter is, the west side of the tracks has seen quite a resurgence in the last 12 to 18 months.

In those 12 months, not only did the Arbuckle family open one of the coolest indoor entertainment spots in the area – The Exit Room, 304 SW Market St., will celebrate one year open in December – but many other businesses have come to life, seen new life and are getting a reboot in that time.

The w private bar, 6 ½ SW Third St., has no doubt added some new liveliness to the west side of the tracks, attracting a whole new clientele to the upstairs speakeasy. Just a few doors down, Grains and Taps (10 SW Third) moved in and did massive remodeling where Mariam previously ran her business, relocating from Douglas Street west to the other side of the tracks and exponentially expanding its space and options for the beer snob in all of us.

Recently, a current “west side” business announced its intentions to move from its spot just off the beaten downtown path (111 SW Second St.) to an empty building right on Third (20 SW Third St.). Very Violet’s commitment to stay downtown accentuates the truths that many of the examples above know to be realities.

In this west side resurgence, we’ve also seen the relocation of three entrepreneurs co-sharing an office space – the only of that kind on the ground floor in downtown Lee’s Summit. Kelly Lankford, Kim Berwald-Viar and Mary Guy Meyer co-work at 16 SW Third St., joining others in a move that shows the breadth and depth of our downtown. Despite its comparatively small geographic area, it has, perhaps, felt a little divided in the past.

But these new move-ins, investments and opportunities make that feel less and less the case. The Black Dog event space has been open at 316 SW Main St. for a little over a year, Sharkeez (17 SW Third St.) has expanded and office space continues to fill on Market Street.

During countless downtown shopping and entertainment events, we’ve challenged shoppers and visitors to “cross the tracks” and see what is going on up on the west side. People like Mariam Cameron and many others continued to believe in that concept. And many more now are devoting time and finances to make that a reality.

Some of the change has come with heartbreak, though. Finishings for Her, 312 SW Main, had to close its doors. Those opportunities for such a prominent store-front rarely crop up in downtown Lee’s Summit. And that one is a stark reminder why we all need to shop, consume and support local – whether it’s clothes, wine, furniture, entertainment, pizza or wedding dresses.

The train track has always been a natural divide in downtown, but that’s not to say downtown is divided by east and west. And certainly now with the bustle of activity on the west side, our goal as a destination for shoppers, tourists and (eventually) residents becomes more and more attainable.

Lee’s Summit resident John Beaudoin writes about city and civic issues, people and personalities around town. Reach him at johnbeaudoin4@gmail.com.