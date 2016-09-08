Dogs dive in

This year’s Pooch Paddle made a big splash.

The annual pool party for dogs and their owners at Summit Waves might have been the biggest crowd yet, said David Dean, superintendent of recreation services for Lee’s Summit Parks and Recreation. About 100 people came to the event.

Small dogs swam from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and then the big dogs piled into the pools for their hour.

Debby Robison, of Lee’s Summit, said it was the first time she’d brought her chocolate dapple dachshund Arabella. She said she enjoys taking her dog to the city’s dog parks and wanted to give the water event a try. They were having a good time, she said.

The special event drew dog owners from as far as Warrensburg, like Cierra Hollen, who said she had taken her German shepherd mix Sargeant to a similar event in her town. She said: “He loved it and we decided to come up here.”

