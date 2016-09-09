Titans take care of business against Staley

Lee’s Summit West put in a workmanlike effort in its volleyball match against Staley Wednesday night, and Titans’ coach Jennifer Morgan was just fine with that.

The Titans just went about their business as they took control early in both sets for a 25-19, 25-17 win over the Falcons at the Titans’ Fieldhouse. Nothing fancy, nothing dramatic, and nothing Morgan would mind seeing her Titans do again and again.

If we can continue to do that … I can live with that,” Morgan said.

West, 4-2, dominated with effective serve-receive, which allowed the Titans to make well-placed passes and set up their hitters. Staley never served an ace, and the Titans trailed only once briefly in the opening set.

“If we can execute that first pass on a serve and not let them run off a bunch of points, that’s critical for us,” Morgan said. “We passed really well tonight so we could execute and our hitters had a chance to hit off a good set. When we can do that, it puts us in a much better position to get a win.”

The good passing also enabled the Titans to spread out the hitting and get kills from multiple sources. Bella Baker led the way with five kills, while Kayla Brumley and Miana Wallace recoded four kills apiece.

“It’s kind of nice that we can mix it up and we don’t have to rely on one or two hitters,” Morgan said. “We’ve got four or five hitters that are getting the job done.”

After Staley took a 3-1 lead in the first set, West rallied back to go on top 12-7 with Brumley and Baker combining for a block and Erin Waltz serving an ace for the final two points. Staley closed back within three, but the Titans responded with a 4-1 run fueled by four Falcon errors.

The Titans jumped out to a 10-5 lead in the second set, but Staley battled back to 15-14 after lobbing some kills to the middle of the floor. The Titans tallied the next five points and closed the match by outscoring the Falcons 10-3 the rest of the set.

West will play host to its annual 14-team MO/KAN Tournament tomorrow.